MHP SE: MHP Pet Food inaugurates Croatia's first wet pet food production facility and launches new brand Proof

KYIV, Ukraine, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP SE, a leading international food and agri-business group, has opened MHP Pet Food, Croatia's first wet pet food production facility, located in Zlatar Bistrica. The project reinforces MHP's long-term commitment to sustainable development in South-Eastern Europe.

The state-of-the-art facility represents an investment of more than EUR 43 million and will produce the company's new pet food brand, Proof. Developed according to modern nutritional standards, Proof products feature high meat content, controlled-origin raw materials, and grain-free formulas.

"I'm pleased to announce that today MHP enters the pet food market. I believe that the entrepreneurial mindset, commitment to innovation, and operational excellence that have driven our international growth, will also support our success in this industry," said Yuriy Kosyuk, Founder and CEO of MHP Group.

The new Proof brand was developed in response to growing demand for premium-quality pet food. The factory in Zlatar Bistrica forms part of the broader circular economy strategy of MHP and Perutnina Ptuj, one of the leading poultry and meat producers in the region.

"MHP Pet Food is a natural extension of the knowledge and expertise in food production that we have developed over decades," said Oleksii Bezuglyi, Director of MHP Pet Food.

"Our competitive advantages include full control over the supply of raw materials, world-class production standards, and a strong focus on product quality. We have utilised MHP's vertically integrated business model and food industry expertise to launch Proof enabling the brand to establish a strong position in the competitive European pet food market".

Bezuglyi added that the facility in Zlatar Bistrica will also contribute to the local economy by creating new employment and investment opportunities.

"The development of Krapina-Zagorje County is based on sustainability, innovation, and investment in people, and these are precisely the values we recognize in this investment worth more than EUR 40 million," said Željko Kolar, Prefect of Krapina-Zagorje County.

"This project confirms that Zagorje is recognised as a stable, modern, and competitive region that is attractive to major international investors. Projects like this create new jobs, open opportunities for local entrepreneurs and suppliers, and further strengthen the economic development of the region. We are proud that MHP Pet Food chose Zagorje as the location for its first wet pet food factory in Croatia."

Sustainable growth is not only about business, it is about creating long-term value for people and regions. During the opening ceremony, MHP Group announced a donation to the Municipality of Zlatar Bistrica to support the purchase of a new fire truck for the local community.

MHP has an extensive track record of successful partnerships and long-term investment in local markets. In 2019, the company acquired Perutnina Ptuj, a leading poultry producer based in Slovenia. Since then, Perutnina Ptuj has delivered strong growth, nearly doubling production and tripling EBITDA. In line with MHP's commitment to supporting local economic development, investments exceeding €241 million have contributed to the growth of Perutnina Ptuj's workforce from 3,600 employees in 2018 to more than 5,700 by 2025. This progress has been underpinned by a robust local ecosystem of more than 400 contracted breeders, as well as a significant expansion of exports across Western Europe and the Iberian market). In 2025, MHP also officially completed the acquisition of more than 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA, one of Spain's leading vertically integrated poultry and pork producers, and is now working to unlock the company's full business potential.

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