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ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 17:14 Uhr
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IFS Softeon Recognized in 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Across Levels 1-5

The tier-1 WMS provider remains among the highest five highest-scoring vendors for Level 3 through Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report for Levels 1 through 5.

Gartner defines warehouse operation "Levels" "Vendors' warehouse management system (WMS) offerings contrast dramatically in support for the extremes of the simplest Level 1 and most complex and automated Level 5 use cases." The report advises companies to "Target the solutions best-suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions using this research in combination with its companion Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems."

IFS Softeon continues to support the full spectrum of warehouse complexity, from Level 1 facilities to highly automated Level 5 operations, within a single platform. We feel its consistent performance across all five levels reflects a balanced focus on usability, configurability, and execution depth.

The company is among the five highest-scoring vendors for Level 3 through Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases, which we feel is demonstrating its ability to deliver reliable performance in the most complex and demanding fulfillment environments.

To us this performance is driven by a cloud-native platform that goes beyond traditional warehouse management to deliver intelligent execution. IFS Softeon orchestrates labor, inventory, and automation in real time, helping organizations maintain flow, protect throughput, and adapt dynamically to changing demand. Extended capabilities, including warehouse execution (WES), distributed order management (DOM), billing management, and returns processing, further enable end-to-end fulfillment optimization.

With the addition of IFS, these capabilities are increasingly aligned with broader supply chain intelligence, connecting planning and execution to deliver greater visibility, faster decision-making, and more predictable outcomes across the enterprise.

"We believe consistency across all five warehouse levels is critical for organizations operating in today's complex fulfillment environments," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon. "IFS Softeon is designed to go beyond traditional warehouse management, intelligently coordinating labor, inventory, and automation in real time. With the added strength of IFS, we're helping customers connect planning and execution, enabling faster decisions and more resilient, high-performing operations."

IFS Softeon powers fulfillment excellence for many of the world's greatest organizations, including Brooks, Casey's, Cole Haan, DB Schenker, Denso, Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfilment, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Sony DADC, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and many others.

Download your complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report to see how IFS Softeon and other vendors were recognized.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 30 April 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used here with permission. All rights reserved.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:
Michael Catalino
IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations
Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-recognized-in-2026-gartnerr-critical-capabilities-for-1162374

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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