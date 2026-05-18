FedEx: Delivering Faster Care Through Point of Care Testing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Access to basic medical care remains out of reach for many people across the United States due to cost, transportation challenges, and limited time away from work. Through a collaboration with Heart to Heart International (HHI), FedEx is helping remove those barriers by supporting the delivery of critical medical laboratory supplies, bringing faster testing and earlier treatment directly to patients.

Since 2007, HHI's Point-of-Care (POC) Laboratory Program has worked to equip free and charitable clinics with modern diagnostic tools. These on-site labs allow healthcare providers to perform tests and receive results during a single visit, enabling quicker diagnoses and more timely treatment decisions for patients who might otherwise delay or forego care.

Making an Immediate Impact

In 2025, HHI installed nine point-of-care labs in free and charitable clinics, supporting an estimated 5,054 tests and reaching more than 4,100 patients. Clinics participating in the program can select from 14 different point-of-care lab tests, ensuring testing capabilities align with the needs of the communities they serve.

Clinical data from participating clinics indicate clinically significant improvements in patient outcomes, including declines in average hemoglobin A1c levels among diabetic patients-an important marker for managing chronic disease. Just as importantly, on-site testing helps patients receive answers and begin care without the delays that can come from off-site lab referrals.

FedEx Support Behind the Scenes

FedEx plays a critical role in enabling this work through in-kind shipping support, which is used to deliver laboratory equipment, testing supplies, and temperature-sensitive products to clinics nationwide. This includes hundreds of shipments reaching dozens of clinics across multiple states, with FedEx Priority Overnight services used to support urgent and cold-chain deliveries.

By ensuring supplies arrive safely and on time, FedEx helps clinics remain ready to serve patients the moment they arrive-whether at a fixed clinic or a mobile care site.

Looking Ahead

Heart to Heart International projects continued growth for the Point-of-Care Laboratory Program over the next five years, with plans to expand to additional clinics, deliver tens of thousands of tests, and reach thousands more patients nationwide.

Together, FedEx and Heart to Heart International are helping strengthen access to care-demonstrating how logistics, when paired with purpose, can make a lasting difference in communities across the country.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-faster-care-through-point-of-care-testing-1167751