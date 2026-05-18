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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
164 Leser
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Future Market Insights: Compost Turning Machine Market to Reach USD 185 Million by 2036 as Mechanized Organic Waste Processing Gains Momentum Worldwide

NEWARK, Del., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Compost Turning Machine Market is expected to expand from USD 138 million in 2026 to USD 185 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), rising investments in organic waste processing infrastructure, municipal composting programs, and circular waste management initiatives are accelerating demand for mechanized composting equipment worldwide.

Compost turning machines are increasingly becoming essential components of modern waste-management systems, helping operators improve aeration, accelerate decomposition cycles, and maintain consistent compost quality across municipal, agricultural, and commercial composting facilities.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4061

Market Growth Driven by Organic Waste Management and Sustainability Goals

Governments and local authorities across developed and emerging economies are strengthening landfill diversion targets and circular economy initiatives, driving adoption of mechanized composting systems.

Key market growth drivers include:

  • Rising organic waste volumes from urban and agricultural sources
  • Expansion of municipal composting infrastructure
  • Increasing focus on landfill reduction and waste diversion
  • Growing adoption of organic farming and soil-improvement practices
  • Demand for efficient aeration and faster composting cycles
  • Technological improvements in automation and operational monitoring

Manufacturers are responding by developing machines with enhanced durability, automation capabilities, lower maintenance requirements, and improved integration with modern waste-processing systems.

Product and Capacity Segment Insights

Among product categories, elevating face compost turning machines are projected to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 55% share in 2026 due to their high-throughput processing capability and effectiveness in large-scale windrow composting operations.

These systems are widely preferred for their ability to deliver:

  • Uniform moisture distribution
  • Improved aeration efficiency
  • Faster organic decomposition
  • Consistent compost quality

Drum compost turning machines continue to maintain strong demand across continuous composting systems where reliable material handling and operational consistency remain essential.

By output capacity, machines below 500 cubic meters per hour are expected to account for nearly 50% of global demand in 2026, supported by increasing adoption across small municipal composting units and decentralized waste-processing facilities.

Access the Complete Report in PDF Format: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-4061

Regional Outlook and Country-Level Trends

Demand for compost turning machines is rising steadily across regions as governments strengthen environmental regulations and organic waste management policies.

Regionally:

  • North America continues to benefit from municipal composting investments and food waste diversion initiatives.
  • Europe remains a key market due to strict environmental standards and advanced waste separation systems.
  • Asia-Pacific is witnessing gradual expansion driven by rapid urbanization and increasing waste volumes.

Country-level growth highlights include:

  • The United Kingdom is projected to record the fastest growth at a 3.8% CAGR through 2036, supported by landfill reduction targets and municipal waste modernization programs.
  • China is expected to experience strong adoption due to rising urban waste volumes and government-backed composting infrastructure investments.
  • The United States continues to drive demand through food waste diversion mandates and municipal composting expansion.
  • Germany maintains stable growth due to its mature composting infrastructure and strict EU environmental compliance requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The compost turning machine market remains moderately consolidated, with leading players competing through product reliability, automation capabilities, aftersales support, and customized waste-processing solutions.

Key companies operating in the market include:

  • Vermeer Corporation
  • Komptech GmbH
  • Ecoverse Industries
  • SCARAB International
  • Midwest Bio-Systems
  • Brown Bear Corporation
  • ALLU Finland Oy
  • EZ Machinery

Leading manufacturers are increasingly focusing on:

  • Advanced automation and digital monitoring systems
  • Improved machine durability and operator safety
  • Low-maintenance equipment platforms
  • Municipal and commercial waste-management partnerships
  • Scalable compost-processing solutions

Compost Turning Machine Market Size & Forecast (2026 to 2036)

  • Market Value (2026): USD 138 Million
  • Forecast Value (2036): USD 185 Million
  • CAGR (2026 to 2036): 3.1%
  • Leading Product Type: Elevating Face Compost Turning Machines
  • Product Type Share: 55.0%
  • Leading Capacity Segment: Below 500 Cubic Mtrs/h
  • Capacity Segment Share: 50.0%
  • Fastest Growing Country: United Kingdom
  • Forecast Period: 2026 to 2036

Buy Report:Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4061

Related Reports:

Compost Turning Machine Market Share Analysis- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/compost-turning-machine-market-share-analysis

Food Waste Composting Machine Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-waste-composting-machine-market

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigeration-and-air-conditioning-compressors-market

Air Conditioning System Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-conditioning-systems-market

Air Compressor Hose Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-conditioning-compressor-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)?

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:?

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis?
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs?
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights?
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence?
  • Technology adoption trends across industries?

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research?methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure?accurate?and practical market intelligence.?

For Press & Corporate Inquiries???

Rahul Singh???
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy???
Future Market Insights, Inc.???
+91 8600020075???
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com???
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com???
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/???
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compost-turning-machine-market-to-reach-usd-185-million-by-2036-as-mechanized-organic-waste-processing-gains-momentum-worldwide-302774910.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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