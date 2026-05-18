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WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:09
48,350 Euro
-0,62 % -0,300
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,80050,7018:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
113 Leser
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Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

Results at 31 March 2026

Ascencio celebrates 20 years and reports resilient results


Portfolio gross yield6.93%
Average cost of debt2.23%
Change in portofolio fair value-0.3%
EPRA occupancy rate96.5%
Hedge ratio86.3%

Operating Results

  • Rental income: €27.2 million, stable (+0.3%) compared to €27.1 million at 31/03/2025
  • EPRA Earnings: €18.4 million, stable (-0.3%) compared to €18.5 million at 31/03/2025
  • EPRA Earnings per share: €2.80 (vs €2.81 at 31/03/2025)
  • Net result: €19.5 million (vs €18.7 million at 31/03/2025), the increase being due primarily to the difference in revaluations (+€1.1 million vs -€0.3 million) between the two periods in question

Balance Sheet Information

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio: €768.6 million (vs €746.5 million at 30/09/2025)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 44.1% (vs 40.7% at 30/09/2025)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA): €65.18 (vs €67.14 at 30/09/2025)

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8fb7a3cb-e7cf-4867-bb41-548e22e6f69d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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