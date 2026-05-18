Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 18:12
84,60 Euro
-0,29 % -0,25
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,3584,7018:37
84,3584,7018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi: Appointments

Amundi: Appointments

Amundi announces some changes in its organisation to accelerate its growth and development.

These changes aim to:

  • Simplify its organisation
  • Strengthen client support
  • Support development in high-growth regions and market segments
  • Enhance the company's cross-functionality and agility.

The organisation is structured around five divisions

  • Strategy, Finance, and Control led by Nicolas Calcoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
  • Clients led by Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients Group
  • Investments led by Vincent Mortier, Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment Officer
  • Operations and Technology led by Claire Cornil, Chief Operating Officer
  • Transformation, People & Communication led by Sarah Finkelstein, Chief Transformation Officer.

The organisation is also structured around three regions:

  • Europe1 is supervised by Olivier Mariée, Chair Europe
  • Asia is supervised by Fannie Wurtz, Chair Asia
  • North America is supervised by Nicolas Calcoen, Chair North America.

Amundi General Management Committee is composed of:

  • Valerie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer
  • Nicolas Calcoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
  • Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients group and Chair Asia
  • Vincent Mortier, Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment officer
  • Claire Cornil, Chief Operating Officer
  • Sarah Finkelstein, Chief Transformation Officer
  • Olivier Mariée, Chair Europe, Head of Joint Ventures and International Partner Networks
  • Benoît Tassou, Head of French Partner Networks, Chair of CPRAM2
  • Céline Boyer-Chammard, General Secretary
  • Philippe d'Orgeval, Deputy Chief Investment Officer
  • Isabelle Senéterre, Head of Human Resources
  • Cinzia Tagliabue, Head of Italy
  • Eric Vandamme, Chief Risk Officer.

The following appointments within Amundi are also announced:

  • Thierry Ancona, Vice-Chair of the Clients group
  • Gaëtan Delculée, Head of Distribution & Private Banks
  • Alexandre Lefebvre, Head of the Private Assets and Alternatives business
  • Adrienne Meunier, Deputy Head of Human Resources.

This new organisation is effective as of today.

Amundi Press Contacts:

  • Corentin HENRY - Corentin.henry@amundi.com / +33 1 76 32 26 96
  • servicepresse@amundi.com

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets4-

Its six international investment hubs5, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com

1 And Latin America
2 pending necessary regulatory approvals
3 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024
4 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026
5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.