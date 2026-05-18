Amundi: Appointments



Amundi announces some changes in its organisation to accelerate its growth and development.

These changes aim to:

Simplify its organisation

Strengthen client support

Support development in high-growth regions and market segments

Enhance the company's cross-functionality and agility.

The organisation is structured around five divisions

Strategy, Finance, and Control led by Nicolas Calcoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Clients led by Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients Group

Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients Group Investments led by Vincent Mortier, Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment Officer

Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment Officer Operations and Technology led by Claire Cornil , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Transformation, People & Communication led by Sarah Finkelstein, Chief Transformation Officer.





The organisation is also structured around three regions:

Europe 1 is supervised by Olivier Mariée , Chair Europe

is supervised by , Chair Europe Asia is supervised by Fannie Wurtz , Chair Asia

, Chair Asia North America is supervised by Nicolas Calcoen, Chair North America.





Amundi General Management Committee is composed of:

Valerie Baudson , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Calcoen , Deputy Chief Executive Officer

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Fannie Wurtz , Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients group and Chair Asia

, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients group and Chair Asia Vincent Mortier , Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment officer

, Deputy General Manager, Chief Investment officer Claire Cornil , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Sarah Finkelstein , Chief Transformation Officer

, Chief Transformation Officer Olivier Mariée, Chair Europe, Head of Joint Ventures and International Partner Networks

Chair Europe, Head of Joint Ventures and International Partner Networks Benoît Tassou , Head of French Partner Networks, Chair of CPRAM 2

, Head of French Partner Networks, Chair of CPRAM Céline Boyer-Chammard , General Secretary

, General Secretary Philippe d'Orgeval , Deputy Chief Investment Officer

, Deputy Chief Investment Officer Isabelle Senéterre , Head of Human Resources

, Head of Human Resources Cinzia Tagliabue , Head of Italy

, Head of Italy Eric Vandamme, Chief Risk Officer.





The following appointments within Amundi are also announced:

Thierry Ancona , Vice-Chair of the Clients group

, Vice-Chair of the Clients group Gaëtan Delculée , Head of Distribution & Private Banks

, Head of Distribution & Private Banks Alexandre Lefebvre, Head of the Private Assets and Alternatives business

Head of the Private Assets and Alternatives business Adrienne Meunier, Deputy Head of Human Resources.

This new organisation is effective as of today.



Amundi Press Contacts:

Corentin HENRY - Corentin.henry@amundi.com / +33 1 76 32 26 96

servicepresse@amundi.com

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets4-

Its six international investment hubs5, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com

1 And Latin America

2 pending necessary regulatory approvals

3 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

4 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)