BeyondTrust Corporation: BeyondTrust Named an Overall Leader in 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

Recognized as a Leader across Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership categories

Highlighted for advanced JIT and ephemeral access, AI agent governance, cross-domain privilege graph, mature session monitoring, and extensive identity and DevOps integrations

Recognition reinforces BeyondTrust's leadership in privilege-centric identity security in the era of AI and non-human identities



ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege, today announced it has been recognized by KuppingerCole Analysts AG as an Overall Leader in the 2026 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM), with leadership positions across Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership categories. This marks the sixth consecutive year BeyondTrust has achieved Overall Leader status in this report, a distinction shared by only a small group of vendors in the PAM market.

Central to BeyondTrust's recognition is the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, which unifies PAM, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Enterprise Secrets Management capabilities into a single, integrated platform. Pathfinder maps what BeyondTrust calls True Privilege-showing how privilege pathways form across Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, cloud platforms, SaaS, endpoints, and NHIs-and connects those findings to risk scoring and actionable remediation. The platform supports deployment across virtual appliances, self-hosted on-premises and private cloud, hosted SaaS, and appliance-based options, with certifications including ISO 27001/27701, SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP, and PCI DSS.

"Being recognized as an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole PAM Leadership Compass for the sixth consecutive year reflects the sustained investment we've made in building a platform that secures every identity-human, machine, and AI agent," said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust. "Privilege is the common thread across every identity type and every environment. As AI agents and non-human identities become the fastest-growing class of privileged identities in the enterprise, BeyondTrust is uniquely positioned to govern them with the same rigor we've applied to human administrators for 20 years."

KuppingerCole highlighted BeyondTrust's broad PAM security coverage across human identities, non-human identities (NHIs), and AI agents, noting the platform's advanced JIT and ephemeral access capabilities, mature session monitoring for IT and OT environments, cross-domain privilege graph for improved risk visibility, robust secrets and certificate management, and extensive integrations across identity and DevOps ecosystems. The report also recognized BeyondTrust's highly differentiated approach to AI agent governance, including discovery, privilege mapping, and risk assessment for agents across Azure Copilot, AWS, GCP, Google Vertex, OpenAI, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

BeyondTrust's sixth consecutive Overall Leader designation in this report comes as the PAM market undergoes rapid transformation. The scope of privileged access has expanded beyond human administrators to encompass service accounts, API keys, workload identities, and AI agents that operate with significant permissions across hybrid and cloud-native environments. BeyondTrust's platform is purpose-built to address this expanded identity landscape, securing every Path to Privilege across endpoints, cloud, SaaS, OT, and agentic AI.

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/resources/research/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-pam

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege. Identity alone doesn't create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry Analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for PAM

The 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for PAM evaluated vendors across foundational and advanced capabilities, including privileged account and identity lifecycle management, credential and secrets management, endpoint privilege management (EPM), just-in-time (JIT) access, session management and monitoring, cloud-native and DevOps support, AI/ML capabilities, and identity discovery and visibility.

About KuppingerCole Analysts

KuppingerCole Analysts AG is an independent global analyst firm specializing in identity and access management (IAM), cybersecurity, digital identity, and governance. Through vendor-neutral research, advisory services, and events such as the European Identity & Cloud Conference and Impact Days, KuppingerCole helps organizations turn digital complexity into clarity. KuppingerCole Analysts are passionate advocates for good cybersecurity across domains and industry sectors.

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