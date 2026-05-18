- Carbonverse Partners with Joint Venture to Build a Closed-Loop Green Value System for the Consumer Market



HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Carbonverse Limited and Wanel Capital Limited officially signed a cooperation agreement to establish a joint venture. Centered on three core pillars'carbon assets, digital wallets, and the "use-to-earn" (utility mining) model'the joint venture will integrate technical strengths with real-world scenarios. This initiative aims to drive carbon assets out of the industrial sector and directly into the consumer market, building a future-ready green value ecosystem.



Carbonverse possesses mature practices and full-stack capabilities in carbon asset management, green finance scenario implementation, and carbon credit trading. Leveraging this partnership, the platform will further strengthen its digital wallet underlying technology, security systems, and development capabilities, creating an innovative infrastructure that deeply integrates "carbon assets + digital wallets + use-to-earn."



Mr. Liang Liang, Chairman of Carbonverse, stated that this collaboration marks a critical milestone in executing the company's core strategy, following the successful completion of Carbonverse's underlying carbon asset layout and strategic tool systems. With carbon assets acting as the core vehicle, the top-level design will systematically dismantle three traditional barriers:



- Breaking Scenario Barriers: Moving carbon assets beyond the traditional To-B (Business) and To-G (Government) sectors, allowing them to penetrate the mass consumer (To-C) market. Through the "use-to-earn" model, Carbonverse will cover everyday scenarios such as EV charging, commuting, smart homes, and health appliances, completing a pivotal leap for the carbon economy from industrial markets to consumer markets.



- Breaking User Barriers: Building a unified entry point and asset closed-loop via a green digital wallet. This will enable the monetization of user attention and behavioral value, fostering deep integration and seamless value interoperability between the online digital ecosystem and offline private domain users.



- Breaking Technology & Ecosystem Barriers: Seizing the historic opportunity where AI reshapes the global industrial landscape to construct a future-proof, three-in-one core competitiveness powered by carbon computing power, attention data, and intelligent operations.



Under this strategic framework, the joint venture will leverage the large-scale circulation of carbon assets across online consumer platforms to establish highly efficient pricing and liquidity capabilities.



Simultaneously, through innovative operational models'such as use-to-earn mechanisms, carbon blind boxes, and IP co-branded ecosystems'the platform will cultivate high-value, high-stickiness, and high-LTV (lifetime value) user assets. This will establish a virtuous cycle driven by data monetization, attention monetization, time monetization, and community value feedback.



Looking ahead, Carbonverse will continue to deepen its strategic tools and ecosystem deployment. By deeply integrating artificial intelligence, Carbonverse aims to make AI a vital engine driving the convergence and innovation of the carbon ecosystem, digital assets, private domain value, and green finance, ultimately expanding its strategic runway for the future.



About Carbonverse



Carbonverse Limited, a subsidiary of C Dimension, is an innovative platform specializing in carbon asset digitalization and green initiatives. The company is dedicated to driving the transformation of carbon assets from mere compliance tools into premium financial assets, building a next-generation green consumer carbon ecosystem powered by use-to-earn mechanisms, generalized carbon inclusion, and attention monetization.







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