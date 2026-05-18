Category-specific honors identify client-rated leaders in data-ready EHRs, interoperability, enterprise imaging, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, advisory, analytics, clinical decision support and digital health infrastructure

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced its 2026 European Healthcare IT Client Satisfaction Honors, recognizing 26 healthcare technology vendors and platforms whose strongest client-facing performance aligns with the next phase of European digital health: trusted data, cross-border interoperability, AI accountability, cybersecurity resilience, cloud modernization, enterprise imaging liquidity, analytics readiness and clinical workflow transformation.

The announcement is timed to HIMSS26 Europe, taking place 19-21 May 2026 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, where healthcare leaders, innovators and policymakers are convening around digital maturity, AI, interoperability, cybersecurity and health system transformation. The recognition is independent and category-specific and does not imply official HIMSS endorsement.

Black Book said the 2026 honorees reflect a decisive market shift. European health systems are moving beyond basic digitization and asking a more consequential 2027 question: which platforms can turn clinical information into governed, secure, interoperable, analytics-ready and AI-ready intelligence for patients, providers, researchers and public health systems?

"Europe's healthcare technology market is moving into a 2027 readiness cycle, and the winners will be the vendors that can prove their platforms are not just installed, but trusted, connected, governed and ready for AI-enabled care," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Provider buyers are looking past broad vendor narratives. They want evidence of future performance in the operating domains that matter most: data quality, interoperability, workflow fit, cybersecurity, implementation discipline, analytics, imaging liquidity, cloud readiness, AI governance and post-go-live accountability."

Black Book's proprietary 2026 European Data Valorisation Performance Index engaged seven hundred healthcare IT leaders across eight European EMR markets using an 18-KPI framework covering clinical capture, interoperability, data quality, governance, analytics, research readiness, AI readiness, localization and implementation accountability. The honors recognize category-specific client performance, not broad, one-size-fits-all market leadership.

Why 2027 Will Define Europe's Next Healthcare Technology Leaders

2027 will be a decisive preparation year for European healthcare organizations and technology suppliers. The European Health Data Space has moved from policy concept to operational readiness agenda, with the European Commission identifying March 2027 as the deadline to adopt several key implementing acts before major EHDS application phases begin in 2029 and 2031.

The EU AI Act is also phasing into enforcement, with major rules applying from 2026 and additional rules for high-risk AI embedded in regulated products listed for 2027 under the current implementation timeline, while the Commission continues to develop implementation support and guidance.

Cybersecurity obligations are also accelerating. Under the Cyber Resilience Act, reporting obligations for actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents affecting products with digital elements apply from 11 September 2026, while the main obligations apply from 11 December 2027.

"By 2027, European healthcare buyers will judge technology vendors by readiness, not rhetoric," Brown said. "The future market will reward platforms that can document how data is captured, exchanged, secured, governed, analyzed and made useful at the point of care. Vendors that cannot demonstrate that chain of trust will face tougher scrutiny from providers, regulators, boards, patients and investors."

Black Book said Europe's 2027 healthcare technology agenda will be shaped by the convergence of several buyer requirements:

trusted clinical data capture and quality controls;

secure patient access and cross-border information exchange;

auditable AI and clinical decision support;

cybersecurity resilience and vulnerability reporting readiness;

cloud, analytics and research-ready infrastructure;

enterprise imaging and diagnostic data liquidity;

localization across national workflows, languages and procurement rules;

implementation discipline after go-live.

2026 Black Book European Data-Ready Hospital EHR and Clinical Data Platform Honors

The following eight EHR and clinical data platform honors reflect country-level results from Black Book's European Data Valorisation Test, which evaluated how effectively leading vendors help providers convert clinical information into governed, interoperable, analytics-ready, research-ready and AI-ready intelligence.

Finland - Tietoevry Lifecare / Lifecare Data Platform

Top Client Honor for Europe's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Data-Ready EHR Performance

Recognized for Finland's leading data-ready EHR performance, national-scale data foundation relevance, county-level interoperability, analytics readiness and research-use potential.

United Kingdom - System C CareFlow EPR

Top Client Honor for the United Kingdom's Data Valorisation Test Leader in NHS-Native EPR Performance

Recognized for UK workflow fit, shared-care orientation, implementation confidence, clinical documentation usability and data continuity across NHS operating environments.

Denmark - Systematic Columna CIS

Top Client Honor for Denmark's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Regional-Scale Clinical Continuity

Recognized for regional hospital EHR operations, standardized clinical workflow support and hospital-municipality data alignment.

Netherlands - ChipSoft HiX

Top Client Honor for the Netherlands' Data Valorisation Test Leader in Hospital Workflow Standardization

Recognized for Dutch hospital workflow consolidation, local market fit, integrated EPD/PDMS relevance and data standardization in a mature EHR environment.

Sweden - Cambio COSMIC

Top Client Honor for Sweden's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Structured-Data EHR Performance

Recognized for Swedish regional fit, structured information capture, open-interface expectations, clinical adoption credibility and implementation discipline.

France - InterSystems TrakCare / HealthShare

Top Client Honor for France's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Interoperability-Led EHR and HIE Performance

Recognized for governed information exchange, longitudinal data integration, interoperability execution and trusted access to consolidated clinical information.

Germany - CompuGroup Medical / CGM

Top Client Honor for Germany's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Cross-Sector Data Continuity

Recognized for hospital, ambulatory and outpatient data-continuity requirements, especially in fragmented, multi-sector care environments.

Spain - CGM SELENE

Top Client Honor for Spain's Data Valorisation Test Leader in Public Hospital EHR Performance

Recognized for Spain-specific hospital workflow relevance, public-hospital operating familiarity and regional deployment depth.

2026 Black Book Europe Innovation, Infrastructure and Client-Value Honors

Black Book also recognized 18 vendors whose strongest client-facing value aligns with the infrastructure, intelligence, security and workflow priorities shaping Europe's 2027 healthcare technology market.

Diagnostic Intelligence, Enterprise Imaging and Clinical Data Liquidity

GE HealthCare

Top Client Honor for Diagnostic Intelligence and Clinical AI Enablement

Recognized for diagnostics data, clinical AI enablement, imaging-enabled care pathways and digital diagnostic workflow modernization.

Fujifilm Healthcare

Top Client Honor for Imaging Informatics and Radiology Workflow Modernization

Recognized for imaging informatics, radiology workflow optimization, diagnostic imaging systems and the modernization of imaging operations across provider environments.

Sectra

Top Client Honor for Enterprise Imaging, PACS and Digital Pathology Workflow

Recognized for enterprise imaging, PACS, radiology workflow, digital pathology and imaging data liquidity.

Cloud, Advisory, Analytics and Health System Transformation

Amazon Web Services

Top Client Honor for Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure and Data Platform Readiness

Recognized for scalable cloud infrastructure, health data modernization, secure platform services and provider readiness for analytics, AI and research workloads.

KPMG

Top Client Honor for Healthcare Transformation Advisory and EHDS Readiness

Recognized for advisory support across digital strategy, operating-model transformation, governance, risk, compliance, data modernization and large-scale health system change.

NTT DATA

Top Client Honor for Health IT Transformation Services

Recognized for enterprise transformation, systems integration, public-sector modernization and implementation capacity supporting complex digital health programs.

SAS

Top Client Honor for Healthcare Analytics and Decision Intelligence

Recognized for analytics, decision intelligence, data management, AI governance and population health insight.

Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience

Palo Alto Networks

Top European Client Honor for Healthcare Zero Trust and Cloud Security

Recognized for network security, cloud security, threat detection, zero-trust architecture and healthcare cyber resilience.

ThreatLocker

Top European Client Honor for Endpoint Allowlisting and Ransomware Prevention

Recognized for application control, endpoint protection, ringfencing and ransomware prevention capabilities that support clinical continuity and operational cyber resilience.

x-tention / SecurITe

Top Client Honor for Managed Healthcare Cyber Resilience and Secure European Infrastructure Operations

Recognized for secure healthcare infrastructure, cybersecurity operations, managed resilience and support for hospitals and regional care organizations facing rising cyber and operational continuity pressures.

AI, Clinical Knowledge, Documentation and Precision Health

Deepinsight

Top European Client Honor for Nordic Health Data Intelligence and Operational AI

Recognized for data-driven healthcare intelligence, operational insight, AI-enabled workflow support and regional relevance in Nordic health innovation environments.

Helix

Top Client Honor for Precision Health Data and European Population Genomics Infrastructure

Recognized for precision health infrastructure, genomic data enablement, population health use cases and the growing role of structured genomic intelligence in modern healthcare data ecosystems.

Heidi Health

Top European Client Honor for AI Clinical Documentation Innovation

Recognized for ambient clinical documentation, clinician productivity support and market momentum in reducing documentation burden through AI-assisted workflows.

Wolters Kluwer Health

Top Client Honor for Clinical Knowledge and Decision Support

Recognized for evidence-based clinical content, care guidance, decision support and content-enabled quality improvement.

European Interoperability, Infrastructure and Platform Modernization

Huawei

Top Client Honor for Digital Health Infrastructure and Cloud Connectivity

Recognized for digital infrastructure, network modernization, cloud connectivity and resilient health system architecture.

Gnomon Informatics

Top Client Honor for Interoperability Data Exchange

Recognized for standards-aligned data exchange, interoperability participation and emerging relevance in health information movement.

Founda Health

Top European Client Honor for API-First Interoperability Platform Innovation

Recognized for modular integration, API-first architecture and platform-level interoperability innovation.

Dedalus

Top Client Honor for European Clinical Localization

Recognized for continued European multi-country hospital software relevance across ORBIS, DxCare, HCIS and related platforms, with strength in localization, hospital-suite breadth and clinical workflow modernization.

What Comes Next for European Patients, Providers and Software Platforms

Black Book said the next phase of European health IT competition will be defined by how well platforms serve three groups at once: patients who expect secure access and continuity, providers who need workflow relief and trusted decision support, and software ecosystems that must operate inside a more regulated, interoperable and evidence-driven market.

For patients, the future will be measured by whether health information follows them safely across care settings and borders, whether they can access and control their records, and whether AI-enabled care improves speed, safety and continuity without compromising privacy or trust.

For providers, software performance will be measured by whether technology reduces administrative burden, strengthens clinical documentation, improves diagnostic and care coordination workflows, protects care continuity during cyber events and produces data that remains trustworthy beyond the original point of care.

For software platforms, competitive differentiation will depend less on broad platform claims and more on demonstrable evidence: interoperability performance, data quality, localization, implementation discipline, AI governance, cybersecurity-by-design, research readiness and measurable post-go-live accountability.

"The future European healthcare platform will not be a closed record system," Brown said. "It will be a governed data environment that supports safer care, more efficient providers, more informed patients and more accountable AI. That is the transformation European buyers are already preparing for, and 2027 will separate vendors with credible readiness from vendors with only messaging."

Black Book Encourages HIMSS26 Europe Attendees to Test Vendor Claims Directly

Black Book notes that many of the 2026 honorees are actively displaying, exhibiting, speaking, sponsoring or otherwise participating during HIMSS26 Europe week in Copenhagen. Black Book encourages HIMSS members, provider executives, CIOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, cybersecurity leaders, data governance teams, procurement leaders, clinical informatics leaders and digital health investors to actively seek out these honored vendors on the show floor, in sponsored sessions, in the Interoperability Showcase, at innovation forums and through scheduled executive briefings.

"HIMSS Europe is where future-facing vendor claims should be tested in person," Brown said. "Attendees should ask direct questions about production deployments, client satisfaction, EHDS roadmaps, data quality evidence, interoperability performance, cybersecurity readiness, AI governance, imaging data liquidity, implementation capacity and post-go-live accountability. The vendors best positioned for 2027 will be the ones that can answer with evidence."

Why Focused European Top Client Honors Matter

Black Book's 2026 recognition format reflects a more mature healthcare IT buying environment. European health systems are no longer evaluating vendors through broad platform claims alone. Buyers want evidence of specific performance in the operating domains that matter most to their organizations.

The 2026 Top Client Honors identify the specific domain in which each vendor is most relevant, rather than overstating broad market leadership. This approach is especially important in Europe, where national workflow, procurement rules, interoperability obligations, EHDS readiness, language localization, implementation capacity and data governance expectations vary significantly by country.

"The more complex the market becomes, the more precise recognition must become," Brown said. "Top Client Honors give provider buyers a clearer view of where a vendor's value is strongest today and where that value is likely to matter most tomorrow. In the 2027 market, precision will matter because healthcare leaders will have less tolerance for vague transformation claims and more demand for verified operating performance."

Black Book's European research found that EHDS readiness has moved from policy discussion to provider execution test, with healthcare leaders evaluating vendors on budget impact, roadmaps, contractual commitments, EHR readiness, data quality, security posture, interoperability maturity and secondary-use operations.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology research and client-experience polling firm focused on vendor performance, user satisfaction and global healthcare IT market intelligence. Black Book collects client-side feedback from technology users, executives, clinicians, informatics leaders, data leaders, privacy and security professionals, and operational stakeholders involved in technology selection and performance evaluation.

Black Book reports rankings and client honors from a vendor-neutral perspective. Its methodology emphasizes comparative performance, client-user evidence, market segmentation and structured KPI evaluation. Full data sets and individual country deep dive HIT insights for 2026 are available to industry stakeholders at no cost downloads on the website.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/europes-healthcare-it-market-enters-the-2027-readiness-cycle-as-black-1167649