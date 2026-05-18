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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
18.05.26 | 15:17
2,480 Euro
+1,64 % +0,040
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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2,2402,90018:40
Dow Jones News
18.05.2026 18:09 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument 
issuance CMB Application 
18-May-2026 / 16:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB 
Application 
 
DATE: May 18, 2026 

Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 08.05.2026. 

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that on its meeting held on 07.05.2026, the Board of Directors has 
authorized the Head Office, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, 
that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in 
the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in 
TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to 
be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more 
issuances without public offering. Within the context of the resolution mentioned above, the necessary application has 
been made to the Capital Markets Board. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 427763 
EQS News ID:  2329376 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2329376&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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