EPB Group Berhad: EPB Group Records RM21.11 Million Revenue in Q1 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / EPB Group Berhad ("EPB"), and its group of companies (the "Group"), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026"), recording revenue of RM21.11 million amid a measured start to the financial year.

EPB Group Berhad

The Group's performance for the quarter reflected the project-based nature of its food processing and packaging machinery solutions business, where revenue recognition may vary across quarters depending on delivery schedules, project milestones and customer readiness. During the quarter under review, EPB remained focused on executing its existing projects while continuing to strengthen its operational platform for future demand.

For Q1 FY2026, the food processing and packaging machinery solutions segment contributed RM11.49 million in revenue, remaining the Group's largest business segment. Meanwhile, the trading of cellulose casings segment recorded revenue of RM5.12 million, while the manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials segment contributed RM4.50 million. The stronger contribution from these complementary segments helped broaden the Group's revenue base during the quarter and reinforced EPB's positioning across the wider food processing and packaging value chain.

From a geographical perspective, overseas customers continued to account for a meaningful portion of revenue, with Indonesia contributing RM11.19 million in Q1 FY2026. The Group's regional exposure remains an important part of its longer-term strategy, particularly as food manufacturers across ASEAN continue to invest in productivity improvements, automation and packaging efficiency.

Gross profit for Q1 FY2026 stood at RM6.73 million. The Group remained profitable for the quarter, recording profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.67 million and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM0.50 million. The quarter's earnings were affected by a lower machinery delivery cycle recorded during the quarter, while the Group continued to manage costs and resources prudently.

Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad, commented, "Q1 FY2026 was a measured quarter for EPB as revenue recognition was affected by the timing of machinery deliveries. However, our underlying business fundamentals remain intact, supported by our established customer base, regional presence and healthy order book. We continue to focus on disciplined project execution, operational readiness and capacity expansion to support the Group's next phase of growth."

As at 30 April 2026, EPB's order book stood at RM107.80 million based on the segmental breakdown disclosed in the interim report, with RM99.08 million expected to be fulfilled and billed in the financial year ending 31 December 2026 ("FYE 2026") and RM8.72 million in the financial year ending 31 December 2027 ("FYE 2027"). The order book remains anchored by the food processing and packaging machinery solutions segment, which accounted for RM86.52 million, followed by trading of cellulose casings at RM13.13 million and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials at RM8.15 million.

The Group is also progressing with the development of its new manufacturing facility at Penang Science North Park. The first phase, comprising approximately 70,000 sq ft out of the total planned 90,000 sq ft facility, is targeted for completion within December 2026. Upon completion, the facility is expected to enhance EPB's production capacity and operational efficiency, positioning the Group to better support larger-scale customer requirements.

Separately, EPB submitted its application to the Securities Commission Malaysia on 12 March 2026 for the proposed transfer of its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Together with the proposed amendments to its Constitution to align with the Main Market Listing Requirements, the proposed transfer marks an important step in EPB's corporate development and reflects the Group's commitment to higher governance standards, broader investor accessibility and long-term business expansion.

Looking ahead, EPB remains cautiously optimistic. Malaysia's economic conditions are expected to remain broadly supportive, underpinned by domestic consumption and investment activity, while policy initiatives aimed at strengthening food security, automation and high-value manufacturing are expected to support capital expenditure within the food processing and packaging sector.

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About EPB Group Berhad and its group of companies ("EPB Group")

Since EPB Group Berhad ("EPB") and its group of companies (the "Group") inception in 1992, EPB Group has established itself as an experienced player in the food processing and packaging machinery industry in Malaysia. Starting with trading manual packaging machines, EPB Group has grown and diversified its offerings to include comprehensive solutions such as the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines specifically for the food manufacturing and processing sectors. Additionally, EPB Group has expanded into trading of cellulose casings and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials, enhancing its portfolio to cater to the dynamic needs of the food industry. Known for its dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence, EPB Group continues to strengthen its position in the market, driven by a commitment to advancing food processing and packaging technologies and expanding its presence both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit https://epb.group/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EPB Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EPB Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/epb-group-records-rm21.11-million-revenue-in-q1-fy2026-1167763