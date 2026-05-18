AM Best will deliver its latest perspectives, examining trends in the global (re)insurance industry, together with an outline of Italy's insurance market segment outlooks, in a market briefing scheduled for 17 June 2026, in Milan, Italy. Vincenzo Cacìa, CEO, Guy Carpenter Italy, will deliver a guest presentation on Italy's reinsurance market.

The market briefing this year is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at The Westin Palace Milan, and will feature senior AM Best officials and analysts. The event will also include reflections on Jan. 1 reinsurance renewals, insurance-linked securities, trends in globalisation versus protectionism, and AM Best's latest observations on IFRS 17.

AM Best recently revised its outlook on Italy's life insurance segment to stable from negative and maintained its stable outlook on the country's non-life insurance segment. To see all of AM Best's market segment outlooks, go to https://web.ambest.com/ratings-services/bests-market-segment-outlooks.

Delegate registration at the conference venue begins at 9:30 a.m. (CEST) with welcome remarks at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The sessions conclude with a networking lunch. For the full program details, including sessions and speakers, and to register attendance at no charge, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518564845/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com