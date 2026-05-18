Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - The appointment of Stephan Wolf will bring further enhancements to not only the operational excellence LEI Worldwide is known for, but also a strategic foothold in the rapidly evolving corporate digital identity space.

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The appointment brings one of the most recognised figures in the global legal identity and open trade ecosystem to the leadership team of a rapidly growing Irish Regtech and LEI services provider to investment funds, third-party management companies, asset managers, corporate groups and regulated financial institutions across the globe.

Wolf previously served as CEO of Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) where he played a central role in expanding global adoption of the LEI and advancing the next generation of organisational identity through the verifiable LEI (vLEI).

Stephan, who currently also sits as the Chair of the Verifiable Trade Foundation expressed that he sees the Legal Entity Identifier and LEI Worldwide as playing a potentially very important role in the overall mission of trade digitalization.

From their offices in Dublin, London and Mumbai - LEI Worldwide provides services to some of the world's largest companies, institutions and corporate services providers in the world.

Robert O'Reilly, Board Member and General Counsel, highlighted this saying:

"Stephan Wolf's appointment marks a double win: it reinforces the operational excellence we're known for and amplifies our commercial offer globally, ensuring LEI Worldwide remains at the forefront of the global digital identity revolution for companies trading all around the globe."

Strategic Expansion Beyond Traditional LEI Services

The addition of Wolf is expected to accelerate LEI Worldwide's next phase of growth, particularly in areas where legal identity intersects with digital trust, tokenised markets, verifiable credentials, digital assets and cross border regulatory infrastructure.

Darragh Hayes, Founder and CEO of LEI Worldwide, said:

"Bringing Stephan into LEI Worldwide is a major moment for our business and for the clients we serve. He helped shape the global LEI ecosystem at the highest level and understands where organisational identity is going next. Our clients already rely on us for speed, precision and enterprise level execution. With Stephan on board, we add another layer of governance, strategic depth and product ambition. We see significant opportunities in vLEI, digital assets and trusted cross border data infrastructure, and we intend to be at the front of that shift."

Stephan Wolf said:

"LEI Worldwide has built its reputation on execution, client focus, and a clear understanding of what sophisticated market participants need. It demonstrates how focused expertise and execution can create strong value for clients. I am pleased to join the board and support its next phase of growth. The opportunity to expand the role of legal identity across financial markets, digital trade, and digital asset ecosystems is significant, and LEI Worldwide is well positioned to lead."

Trusted Partner to Regulated Institutions

LEI Worldwide has become a preferred provider for many of the market's most demanding clients, supporting complex LEI portfolios across funds, ManCos, asset managers, fund administrators and multinational institutions. Its model combines hands on expertise with scalable processes, responsive support and commercial clarity.

Eoin Motherway, Executive Chairman of LEI Worldwide, added:

"Our global positioning in an ever augmenting regulatory landscape, means we must adapt and iterate with the tools and skills at our disposal. Stephan Wolf has built the LEI to its global standard over a decade of endeavour, and we need that talent to sustain our excellence over the next decade."

As regulatory expectations surrounding the LEI intensify and identity frameworks become more important to global markets, LEI Worldwide's strategy is to remain the specialist partner of choice

ENDS

Newswire Announcement (SUMMARY)

Stephan Wolf Joins Irish RegTech LEI Worldwide to Lead Global Digital Identity Strategy

DUBLIN - LEI Worldwide has appointed one of the most globally recognised figures in the global legal identity ecosystem, Stephan Wolf, to its leadership team. Wolf, the former CEO of GLEIF, joins the Irish Regtech following its ISO 9001 certification and expansion into India. The move is designed to reinforce the firm's operational excellence and amplify its commercial offer, ensuring LEI Worldwide remains at the forefront of the global digital identity revolution.

ENDS

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Source: Tedfuel