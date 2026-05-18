LiberNovo 2026 Triple Launch: SE, Pro, and Maxis Introduce Dynamic Ergonomics for Every Body Type Across Europe

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / LiberNovo, the premium ergonomic chair brand pioneering movement-based seating, today confirmed the full details of its 2026 product expansion for the European market. Three new lines-the Omni SE, Omni Pro, and the all-new Maxis series-will be available to customers across the UK and EU starting June 16, with pre-orders now open.

Across Europe, the shift toward hybrid and remote work has turned the home office into a permanent fixture. Yet the chair at the centre of that setup is often the last thing to be upgraded. Most ergonomic seating still operates on a decades-old premise: find the correct posture, lock it in, stay put. LiberNovo rejects that model entirely. Its Dynamic Ergonomics platform is built around continuous adaptation-chairs that respond to how users actually move through their day, rather than forcing them into a fixed position. With three distinct product lines, that approach now reaches users of every build and budget.

Omni SE: Core Ergonomics, No Complexity

The Omni SE makes LiberNovo's signature technology available at a more attainable price. At its heart sits the Bionic FlexFit Backrest-eight independently moving panels that track the spine through every shift and lean. The SE pairs this with a five-stage recline spanning 105° to 160° and a breathable mesh seat surface. All adjustments are manual, which means no motors, no wiring, and no battery. For professionals across Europe who want dependable, dynamic support in a clean, uncomplicated form, the SE delivers exactly that. Available in Obsidian.

Omni Pro: Built for Those Who Never Log Off

The Omni Pro takes the flagship Omni platform and elevates it for the most demanding users. Motorized lumbar support adjusts at the touch of a button. The integrated OmniStretch feature provides a five-minute spinal decompression cycle. And a brand-new active seat ventilation system tackles heat buildup-a particular concern during long sessions and warmer months. The result is a chair that performs across every phase of a working day, from deep-focus mornings to late-evening deadlines. Finished in premium Gaborial material on an aluminum alloy five-star base, the Omni Pro is available in Graphite and Glacier colorways.

Maxis Series: Designed from the Ground Up for Larger Frames

The Maxis series represents LiberNovo's most important expansion to date: a dedicated line for Big & Tall users. Rather than simply reinforcing an existing design, LiberNovo engineered the Maxis around a deeper 52cm seat, a full-scale reinforced frame, higher weight capacity, and multi-density foam cushioning. Three configurations are available-Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, and Maxis Airflow-each mirroring its Omni counterpart in functionality while providing the structural support that larger body types demand.

European Pre-Order Details

All three lines launch across the UK and EU on June 16, 2026. Pre-orders open May 13 and run through June 16. A refundable £10/€10 deposit secures a £30/€30 discount voucher. Early-bird pricing is available through July 31, and deposit holders who complete their purchase by this date also receive a complimentary one-year extended warranty. Exclusive tiered gift bundles are available for qualifying orders: the Smart Entry Savings Bundle (orders over £700/€800), the Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit (orders over £900/€1,000), and the Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite (orders over £1,000/€1,300). These offer tiered rewards and are available while supplies last.

To learn more or reserve your chair, visit www.libernovo.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Cassie Kuang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-2026-triple-launch-se-pro-and-maxis-introduce-dynamic-ergono-1166875