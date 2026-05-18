The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, deductibles, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a kidney disease in which scar tissue forms in the glomeruli, the tiny filters that remove waste from the blood, impairing kidney function. It can result from a variety of causes, such as other health conditions, infections, toxins, and genetic factors. If left untreated, FSGS can lead to serious complications, including nephrotic syndrome and kidney failure.1

"For people living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, timely and consistent treatment can slow disease progression and improve outcomes," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, we're proud to launch our FSGS Financial Assistance Program to expand access to critical treatment."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (844) 776-9631 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

Communications@tafcares.org

1 Mayo Clinic, "Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)," https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/fsgs/symptoms-causes/syc-20354693, accessed December 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-focal-segmental-glomerulosc-1159964