Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, deductibles, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a kidney disease in which scar tissue forms in the glomeruli, the tiny filters that remove waste from the blood, impairing kidney function. It can result from a variety of causes, such as other health conditions, infections, toxins, and genetic factors. If left untreated, FSGS can lead to serious complications, including nephrotic syndrome and kidney failure.1

"For people living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, timely and consistent treatment can slow disease progression and improve outcomes," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, we're proud to launch our FSGS Financial Assistance Program to expand access to critical treatment."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (844) 776-9631 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley
Senior Director of Communications
Communications@tafcares.org

1 Mayo Clinic, "Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)," https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/fsgs/symptoms-causes/syc-20354693, accessed December 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-focal-segmental-glomerulosc-1159964

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.