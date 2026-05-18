Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Roars Like Rory the Lion - Midday Lunch Power Hour Momentum Sends ELEK Up 41.49% as Penny Stock Enthusiasm Continues Building Across U.S. Markets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / As U.S. markets continue rallying near historic highs, ELEKTROS Inc. announced that, during today's midday lunch power hour trading session, the Company's stock was up approximately 41.49%, reflecting continued enthusiasm and growing awareness surrounding the Company's lithium mining initiatives and EV patent technology portfolio.

We believe current market momentum reflects renewed excitement among retail investors, penny stock traders, and market participants seeking emerging opportunities tied to electrification, battery infrastructure, lithium supply chains, and next-generation EV charging technology.

Management believes the global electrification revolution continues accelerating as demand for lithium, battery storage systems, electric vehicles, and EV charging infrastructure expands worldwide.

According to recent Benzinga reporting and analysis surrounding EV battery technology, lithium remains one of the most essential materials used in modern electric vehicle battery production and energy storage systems, highlighting the growing strategic importance of lithium mining and battery supply chains worldwide.

Reuters has also extensively reported on the increasing importance of lithium demand, battery infrastructure, and EV charging technologies as global electric vehicle adoption continues accelerating across international markets. Reuters reporting has highlighted how lithium-based batteries and charging infrastructure remain central components supporting the worldwide EV transition.

ELEKTROS continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning the Company within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

The Company also holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

"Today's market momentum is exciting for our shareholders and supporters around the world," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We believe ELEKTROS is roaring forward like Rory the lion as we continue building awareness surrounding our lithium mining operations and EV patent technology during one of the most exciting periods in modern market history."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-roars-like-rory-the-lion-midday-lunch-power-hour-momentum-sends-elek-up-41-1167787