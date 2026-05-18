McCready Law: Jess Jordan and Michael McCready Honored by 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers Lists

Recognition highlights McCreadyLaw's continued work representing injured clients in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / McCreadyLaw Injury Attorneys announced that equity partner Jess Jordan has been named to the 2026 Illinois Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers and founder Michael McCready has been selected to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers list . Both lawyers were recognized as top-rated personal injury attorneys in Chicago, Illinois, within their specific groups.

Super Lawyers uses a patented selection process that includes peer nominations and recognition, independent research and peer evaluations. The organization identifies top attorneys across multiple categories, including Rising Stars, with no more than 5% of attorneys in each state selected to the Super Lawyers list each year. Rising Stars recognition is awarded to a limited number of attorneys in each state and considers peer recognition, professional achievement and other factors.

"Jess brings focus, preparation and real care to the people he represents," said Michael McCready, founder and managing partner of McCreadyLaw Injury Attorneys. "This recognition reflects the trust he has built with clients and the respect he has earned from peers in the legal community."

Jordan has been selected to the Illinois Rising Stars list for the fifth consecutive year, with selections from 2022 through 2026. He represents plaintiffs in cases involving injury and negligence. Jordan is licensed in Illinois and Arizona and has secured more than $50 million for clients through trial, arbitration, mediation and settlement.

"Being named alongside Michael makes this recognition especially meaningful," said Jordan. "I am grateful to our clients, our team and the colleagues who continue to place their trust in us."

Founded in 1999, McCready Law is a Midwestern personal injury firm that represents clients in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota and Michigan in matters including motor vehicle crashes, premises liability, medical malpractice, product liability and other serious injury claims.

For more information about McCready Law's services, visit https://mccreadylaw.com/ .

About McCready Law

McCready Law was founded in 1999 and handles all fields of personal injury law, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, wrongful death, premises liability, product liability and medical malpractice cases. The firm has recovered more than $300?million for clients and maintains a policy of no fee unless the client wins.

Media Contact:

Brian Jacob

brian@mccreadylaw.com

Chicago office: (773) 207-5229

200 W. Madison, Suite 2400

Chicago, IL 60606

SOURCE: McCready Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jess-jordan-and-michael-mccready-honored-by-2026-illinois-super-1167521