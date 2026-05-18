Ignite Solutions: Health Policy and Technology Scholar Omodunni Oloko Recognized as an Emerging Authority on AI Governance and Digital Health Transformation in the United States

Ten years of independent contributions across global health data systems, pharmaceutical access policy in sub-Saharan Africa, and peer reviewed scientific research place Oloko at the center of the most consequential technology policy debate in American healthcare

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Artificial intelligence adoption in healthcare continues to expand across the United States, but many organizations are still working through the operational and governance challenges that determine whether these technologies can be implemented effectively at scale. Omodunni Adejoke Oloko, a health policy and technology researcher with experience across global health systems, pharmaceutical access, and digital health transformation, has spent the last decade working on questions related to healthcare operations, data infrastructure, and organizational readiness for innovation.

Her work spans both practitioner and academic settings and includes contributions to global health programs, pharmaceutical market development, health systems analytics, and emerging research on AI implementation in healthcare organizations. Her research interests focus on how healthcare institutions can responsibly integrate digital technologies into clinical and operational environments while addressing governance, workflow, and data infrastructure challenges.

"Health policy and technology ultimately come down to whether healthcare systems are able to use tools effectively to improve patient care and operational outcomes," Oloko says. "A lot of the work is not just about the technology itself, but about whether organizations are prepared to support implementation in a sustainable way."

Filling the Gap Between Federal AI Policy and Organizational Reality

Federal policy on AI governance in healthcare is advancing. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and the National Academy of Medicine have each issued guidance on responsible AI deployment in clinical settings. What that guidance has not yet produced is the organizational implementation infrastructure health systems need on the ground: the governance ownership structures, clinical validation protocols, workflow integration standards, and change management frameworks that determine whether an AI deployment succeeds or quietly stalls.

Oloko's primary contribution to the health policy and technology literature addresses that gap directly. She has developed a practitioner framework for evaluating organizational AI readiness across five domains: governance ownership, clinical workflow integration capacity, clinical validation infrastructure, change management maturity, and data architecture readiness. The framework is grounded in both the peer reviewed academic literature and practitioner experience. It operationalizes federal policy direction at the organizational level, turning national guidance into a tool that health system leaders, technology policy teams, and digital health strategists can apply in practice.

This framework forms the basis of original research currently being prepared for submission to a leading Q1 Elsevier journal in the health policy and technology space. The research examines enterprise AI adoption across U.S. healthcare organizations with a specific focus on the organizational readiness conditions that separate successful deployments from those that fail after pilot. The evidence base comes from real implementation contexts, not modeled or simulated environments.

"Most health systems treat AI deployment as a technology procurement decision," Oloko says. "It is an organizational transformation decision with a technology component. The governance framework has to come before the deployment plan. That is the policy gap I am focused on closing."

Recognized by the Global Scientific Community Before Her U.S. Credentials Were in Place

The sequence of Oloko's professional recognition tells its own story. The global scientific community extended its recognition before she held a U.S. graduate degree, before she had joined any Fortune 500 organization, and while she was working as a practitioner in Lagos, Nigeria.

In January 2019, the editorial board of The Lancet Global Health invited Oloko to serve as a peer reviewer. The Lancet Global Health carries an impact factor of 18.0 and ranks among the top six public health journals in the world. Peer review invitations from journals at that level go to people the editorial board has independently assessed as having the expertise to evaluate research at the scientific frontier. Oloko received that invitation while employed as a data analyst on a U.S. government funded global health program in Nigeria, based entirely on the depth of her working knowledge of global health systems.

Four additional invitations followed from Elsevier's most respected titles across her field of expertise: The Lancet Public Health (Impact Factor 25.2), The Lancet Digital Health (Impact Factor 15.3), the International Journal of Medical Informatics (Impact Factor 4.95), and Health Policy (Impact Factor 3.66). The reviewing record runs from January 2019 through February 2023 and spans global health, digital health technology, health informatics, and health policy. Each invitation came from an independent editorial board assessing reviewer qualifications on merit alone.

That body of recognition, five journals, five years, across every domain her career touches, is not a byproduct of her institutional affiliations. It is independent validation that the field has consistently identified her as operating at the research frontier.

"I did not expect that first invitation," Oloko says. "I was deep in the middle of supply chain work in Nigeria. It told me the field was paying attention to the questions I was already working on."

Where the Foundation Was Built: Health Data Infrastructure in West Africa

In 2017 Oloko joined the Project Management Office of the Global Fund for HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Nigeria, a $9.5 billion U.S. government initiative operating in partnership with USAID and PEPFAR. The program distributed medicines to millions of patients across West Africa. The supply chain was largely invisible. Stockouts were occurring in clinics while nearby warehouses sat fully stocked. Medicines were expiring in storage while patients went without them. The data governance and infrastructure to prevent this simply did not exist.

Oloko built the visibility infrastructure that changed that. Using Power BI, Tableau, and T-SQL she developed supply chain monitoring dashboards that gave the program real-time visibility of commodity movement across its entire distribution network. Patient service levels improved by 11 percent. The methodology she applied, shifting from retrospective quarterly reporting to live operational monitoring, has since informed how the Association for Supply Chain Management approaches visibility design in similar programs across Nigeria and Kenya.

The health data policy principle she developed through that work has carried forward into everything she has built since. The constraint was never the technology. It was the governance framework that allowed people to access information and act on it in time. That principle applies as directly to an AI deployment in a U.S. health system today as it did to a medicine supply chain in Lagos in 2018.

Pharmaceutical Access Policy: Connecting Commercial Outcomes to Public Health

Before her entry into the U.S. health technology sector, Oloko spent nearly three years at Sanofi Nigeria as Territory Manager for Diabetes and Specialty Care. Nigeria carries one of the highest diabetes burdens on the African continent. An estimated 11 million Nigerians live with the disease. The majority are not on guideline-consistent treatment. The barriers are structural: out-of-pocket costs, specialist prescribers concentrated in a handful of cities, and a market where generic substitution is the default because branded therapy is unaffordable for most patients.

Building meaningful prescriber access for branded antidiabetes therapy in that environment is not a standard commercial challenge. It requires an approach that is simultaneously a clinical engagement strategy, a patient access policy, and a market development initiative. In her first year Oloko achieved a 50 percent market share capture for Sanofi's leading oral antidiabetes medication and a 40 percent increase in prescription share across her territory. The prescriber engagement approach she developed was adopted by Sanofi Nigeria's broader commercial organization as a model for similar markets.

The health policy significance of those results is not the market share figure. It is the access implication. Every shift in prescribing behavior toward clinically validated therapy in a market where most patients with diabetes are not receiving appropriate treatment represents a measurable public health outcome. Oloko's ongoing research in this area examines pharmaceutical market access strategies and their impact on prescription uptake for oral antidiabetes agents in sub-Saharan Africa, drawing on territory-level implementation data from Nigeria. The work is being prepared for submission to a leading Q1 international journal in global health and endocrinology. It brings practitioner-level evidence to a peer reviewed literature that has historically lacked it.

Academic Formation at Johns Hopkins

Oloko completed dual master's degrees at Johns Hopkins University in May 2025, earning an MBA with a specialization in Analytics, Leadership & Innovation and Innovation from the Carey Business School and a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Leadership and Management from the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Both degrees carry STEM designation. She graduated among the top ten percent of her class and was inducted into the Delta Omega Honorary Society at the Alpha Chapter, the national honor society for public health, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement at the graduate and doctoral level.

Her published research under Johns Hopkins affiliation examines real world evidence and advanced analytics as tools for improving drug utilization in U.S. health systems. That work sits at the intersection of her pharmaceutical sciences training, her global health data experience, and her current focus on AI-enabled health systems improvement in the United States. It connects every stage of her career into a single coherent research program.

The Policy Argument Her Career Makes

U.S. health technology policy is at an inflection point. The federal government is writing the governance framework for AI in clinical settings. As healthcare organizations continue to navigate the adoption of AI and digital technologies, Oloko's work remains centered on the operational realities of implementation within healthcare systems. The gap between what AI can do for patient care and what health systems are currently able to deliver is widening despite increasing investment.

Closing that gap requires people who understand health systems from the inside, who have worked in environments where information failures have direct patient consequences, and who can translate policy direction into organizational tools that actually get used. That combination is rare. Oloko has built it over ten years across three professional environments: a U.S. government funded global health program, a top five global pharmaceutical company operating in an emerging market, and a major enterprise technology organization deploying AI across U.S. health systems.

Her peer reviewed research, her practitioner framework for AI governance, and her ongoing contributions to the scientific literature as a reviewer and author all point toward the same argument: health policy and technology succeeds when the people shaping it understand what actually happens when health systems try to change. She has spent a decade learning what happens. That is the contribution she brings to this field.

"We are at an important stage in healthcare technology," Oloko says. "There is significant momentum around AI and digital transformation, but long term success will depend on whether organizations can build systems that support implementation in practical and responsible ways."

She is based in Seattle, United States, where she continues to conduct research, review scientific literature, and contribute to the national conversation on AI governance, digital health equity, and sustainable health system transformation.

About Omodunni Adejoke Oloko

Omodunni Adejoke Oloko is a health policy and technology expert, researcher, and practitioner whose work spans global health data systems, pharmaceutical market access policy in sub-Saharan Africa, and AI governance in U.S. healthcare. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Lagos, an MBA in Analytics from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, and a Master of Public Health in Health Leadership and Management from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a member of the Delta Omega Honorary Society and has served as a peer reviewer for The Lancet Global Health, The Lancet Public Health, The Lancet Digital Health, the International Journal of Medical Informatics, and Health Policy. Her current research on AI adoption frameworks in U.S. health systems and pharmaceutical access policy in sub-Saharan Africa is being prepared for submission to leading Q1 peer reviewed journals in health policy, technology, and global health.

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SOURCE: Ignite Solutions

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