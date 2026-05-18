Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations and Illuminare Biotechnologies Memorialize and Strengthen Licensing Agreement to Support Upcoming Phase II Clinical Trial of Illuminare-1

Protected By Edison's Patent Portfolio, Illuminare-1 Potentially Represents A Major Breakthrough In Intraoperative Nerve Visualization

DALLAS, TX AND BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a Dominion Harbor Company ( Home | Dominion Harbor ) cements its industry-standard, royalty-bearing licensing agreement with Illuminare Biotechnologies ( IlluminareBiotechnologies | Improved nerve visualization to reduce unintended intraoperative nerve injury ), a pioneering company focused on advancing real-time intraoperative identification of nerve structures through its innovative product, Illuminare-1(rizedisben).

The agreement underscores Edison's commitment to support Illuminare as it prepares to enter its Phase II clinical trial.

Illuminare-1, protected by Edison's robust patent portfolio covering a novel myelin-binding fluorescent small molecule, has shown promising preliminary results. Following the successful conclusion of a 38-patient Phase I study involving prostatectomy patients at the esteemed Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Illuminare Biotechnologies demonstrated that Illuminare-1/rizedisben, a novel small molecule myelin-binding fluorophore, maintained an excellent safety profile at all doses in the Phase 1 trial. After dose escalation, the clinically effective dose was reached at 3.0mg/kg, where sustained fluorescence showed clear visualization and delineation of nerve structures. The data from this pivotal study has been published in the world renowned medical journal, JAMA Surgery, confirming the product's potential to improve surgical outcomes.

"We are thrilled to further our partnership with Illuminare Biotechnologies at a pivotal moment as it advances into Phase II of its clinical trial," stated David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group, the parent company of Edison Innovations. "Illuminare-1 represents a significant advancement in intraoperative nerve visualization across a broad range of common surgical procedures. By helping surgeons reduce accidental nerve damage we believe Illuminare-1 can play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes.

"As we enter this next critical phase, it is vital that Edison Innovations continues GE's commitment to provide Illuminare with full patent protection. We are therefore extremely pleased to have our licensing agreement officially memorialized with Edison as we move ahead to Phase II of our clinical trials," said Walter Greenblatt, CEO of Illuminare. "Inadvertent nerve damage during surgery causes a high rate of catastrophic patient outcomes. We believe improving the surgeon's ability to see these nerves in real time can help reduce the rate of accidental injury."

The significance of Illuminare's achievements is further highlighted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's recognition of Illuminare-1 as one of the " Top Cancer Treatment Advances at MSK in 2025, " showcasing the product's promise in revolutionizing cancer treatment methods.

Investors interested in learning more about the future potential of Illuminare-1 and the ongoing developments at Illuminare Biotechnologies are encouraged to contact Walter Greenblatt at walter@illuminarebio.com for additional information. For more information about Edison Innovations and its expansive patent portfolio encompassing a wide range of corporate technology sectors, contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Illuminare Biotechnologies:

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Illuminare Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on intraoperative nerve visualization to reduce the risk of nerve damage. Its proprietary lead candidate, Illuminare-1, is a small molecule with an immediate onset of action and sustained duration of nerve illumination. Illuminare-1 has completed a first-in-human trial in radical prostatectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and demonstrated safety and initial efficacy, improving visualization of nerves. Results of the Phase I trial were published in July 2025 in world-renowned JAMA Surgery . The article was accompanied by an invited editorial commentary . The company expects to enter Phase II in 2026.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) Disclosure: MSK has institutional financial interests related to Illuminare Biotechnologies.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-and-illuminare-biotechnologies-memorialize-an-1167774