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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 20:48 Uhr
165 Leser
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Bybit Launches XUSD Earn Campaign Offering a Competitive APR and 65,000 XUSD Rewards Pool

DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a limited-time XUSD earn campaign, allowing users to earn a competitive APR and share in a 65,000 XUSD rewards pool through Bybit Earn.

The campaign will run from May 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC through June 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC. To participate, users must first obtain StraitsX USD (XUSD) by depositing the stablecoin to Bybit through the Mantle chain or by purchasing it on Bybit Spot.

Users can then subscribe their XUSD to Bybit Earn's Fixed Easy Earn plan during the event period. Participants can receive a competitive APR, while new Bybit Earn users who meet the campaign requirements may qualify for a promotional APR offer on their first eligible subscription.

To qualify for the promotion, users must complete a net new XUSD deposit from the Mantle chain during the campaign period. New users are required to deposit at least 100 XUSD, while existing users must deposit at least 500 XUSD.

Once subscribed, eligible participants will also have the opportunity to share in a total rewards pool of 65,000 XUSD, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each eligible user may participate once in the designated Fixed Savings plan.

Eligible new users must have completed their first valid deposit of at least $100, or its equivalent, on or after April 1, 2026. They also must not have subscribed to any Bybit Earn products before joining the campaign.

The promotion is available only to users who complete Identity Verification Level 1 and deposit XUSD to the Bybit platform. Institutional accounts are not eligible to participate, and access may be restricted in certain jurisdictions based on legal and regulatory requirements.

Issued by StraitsX, XUSD is a fully backed USD stablecoin designed for global payments and blockchain-based financial applications. StraitsX stated that it is the first company globally to comply with a central bank stablecoin regulatory framework under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Single Currency Stablecoin Framework. According to the company, cumulative on-chain transaction volume for XUSD has surpassed $1.5 billion.

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-xusd-earn-campaign-offering-a-competitive-apr-and-65-000-xusd-rewards-pool-302775115.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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