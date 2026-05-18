Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, President of Rompower Energy Systems Inc., will present advanced power architectures for artificial-intelligence applications, featuring direct conversion from 800V input to low output voltages such as 48V, 12V, and 6V, with power levels reaching 20kW and power densities exceeding 2000W/in³.
As part of Seminar 10 and Seminar 19 at PCIM Europe 2026, a dedicated chapter has been added to address these next-generation AI power-conversion technologies. The presentations will focus on ultra-high-efficiency DCX LLC-based architectures, advanced multi-leg magnetic structures, high-frequency operation approaching the MHz range, and the utilization of GaN and SiC technologies to achieve unprecedented power density and efficiency.
In Seminar #1, the operation of medium and low-power converters directly from 800V buses will be presented in detail, with emphasis on high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC topologies, advanced soft-switching techniques, leakage-energy harvesting methods and artificial-intelligence auxiliary-power applications.
Seminar 1: Advanced Technologies for Medium and Low Power AC-DC Converters.
Key Novel material
- Energy Extraction from the leakage Inductance of a flyback converter without the use of active switchers.
- ZVS energized by harvesting a portion of the leakage inductance energy.
- High-efficiency operation from an 800V bus, making the topology especially attractive for automotive, industrial, and AI-related auxiliary power applications.
Seminar 10: Magnetics for High Power in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Automotive Applications.
Key and Novel material:
- Novel multi-leg magnetic structures enabling MHz operation and very high output currents in DCX converters for AI applications
- Inherent elimination of common-mode (CM) noise in the transformers.
- Advanced magnetic integration, combining multiple functions into a single structure for higher power density and reduced losses.
Seminar 19: High Power and Very High-Density Technologies for Modern Automotive and Artificial Intelligence.
Key and Novel material:
- Ultra-high power density DCX converters (~2000 W/in³) scalable to 20 kW
- Seven distinct methods for achieving ZVS in flyback topology, enabling soft-switching across wide operating conditions without compromising simplicity.
- Ideal (lossless) snubber techniques for forward converters, harvesting leakage energy and eliminating dissipation while suppressing voltage spikes.
For more details, please visit our website at http://www.rompower.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518884066/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Wynn Meadows
wynn.meadows@rompower.com, +1(520) 309-8141