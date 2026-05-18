Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, President of Rompower Energy Systems Inc., will present advanced power architectures for artificial-intelligence applications, featuring direct conversion from 800V input to low output voltages such as 48V, 12V, and 6V, with power levels reaching 20kW and power densities exceeding 2000W/in³.

As part of Seminar 10 and Seminar 19 at PCIM Europe 2026, a dedicated chapter has been added to address these next-generation AI power-conversion technologies. The presentations will focus on ultra-high-efficiency DCX LLC-based architectures, advanced multi-leg magnetic structures, high-frequency operation approaching the MHz range, and the utilization of GaN and SiC technologies to achieve unprecedented power density and efficiency.

In Seminar #1, the operation of medium and low-power converters directly from 800V buses will be presented in detail, with emphasis on high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC topologies, advanced soft-switching techniques, leakage-energy harvesting methods and artificial-intelligence auxiliary-power applications.

Seminar 1: Advanced Technologies for Medium and Low Power AC-DC Converters.

Key Novel material

Energy Extraction from the leakage Inductance of a flyback converter without the use of active switchers.

ZVS energized by harvesting a portion of the leakage inductance energy.

High-efficiency operation from an 800V bus, making the topology especially attractive for automotive, industrial, and AI-related auxiliary power applications.

Seminar 10: Magnetics for High Power in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Automotive Applications.

Key and Novel material:

Novel multi-leg magnetic structures enabling MHz operation and very high output currents in DCX converters for AI applications

operation and very high output currents in Inherent elimination of common-mode (CM) noise in the transformers.

Advanced magnetic integration, combining multiple functions into a single structure for higher power density and reduced losses.

Seminar 19: High Power and Very High-Density Technologies for Modern Automotive and Artificial Intelligence.

Key and Novel material:

Ultra-high power density DCX converters (~2000 W/in³) scalable to 20 kW

Seven distinct methods for achieving ZVS in flyback topology, enabling soft-switching across wide operating conditions without compromising simplicity.

Ideal (lossless) snubber techniques for forward converters, harvesting leakage energy and eliminating dissipation while suppressing voltage spikes.

For more details, please visit our website at http://www.rompower.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Wynn Meadows

wynn.meadows@rompower.com, +1(520) 309-8141