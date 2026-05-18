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ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 21:50 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kaizen Health Group Opens New Massage Therapy Clinic in Oakville

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Kaizen Health Group has officially opened the doors to its newest massage therapy clinic in Oakville, Ontario, expanding its growing presence across the Greater Toronto Area.

Located at 151 Randall Street, Unit 102, the clinic began welcoming clients on April 25, 2026, offering professional massage therapy services alongside a range of advanced wellness treatments focused on pain relief, recovery, and relaxation.

New Wellness Destination in Oakville

The newly launched clinic brings Kaizen Health Group's signature approach to care, combining clinical expertise with a calm, modern environment. Residents of Oakville now have direct access to personalized treatments designed to support both physical recovery and overall well-being.

With an established reputation across the GTA, the brand continues to focus on delivering results-driven, client-centered care in every new location.

Services Now Available

The Oakville clinic is now fully operational and offering a wide range of treatments, including:

  • Registered Massage Therapy (RMT)

  • Deep Tissue Massage

  • Swedish Massage

  • Prenatal & Postnatal Massage Care

  • Sports Massage Therapy

  • Hot Stone Massage

  • Acupuncture Treatment

  • Aromatherapy

Each service is tailored to individual needs, ensuring effective and customized care for every client.

Bringing Award-Winning Care to a New Community

Kaizen Health Group, recognized with the Consumer Choice Award, continues to expand its reach by bringing trusted wellness services to communities that value preventive healthcare and long-term health solutions.

The Oakville clinic is expected to serve not only local residents but also clients from nearby areas, including Mississauga and surrounding GTA neighborhoods.

A Continued Commitment to Patient Care

According to the team at Kaizen Health Group, the expansion reflects a broader mission to make high-quality wellness services more accessible.

"This opening is about more than growth; it's about helping more people manage pain, reduce stress, and improve their quality of life through personalized care."

Now Accepting Appointments

With the clinic now open, bookings are actively underway. Early demand from the community has been strong, and clients are encouraged to secure appointments in advance.

A limited-time opening offer is currently available for new clients, making it an ideal time to experience one of Oakville's newest massage therapy clinics.

About Kaizen Health Group

Kaizen Health Group is a leading provider of massage therapy and wellness services in Canada. With multiple locations across the Greater Toronto Area, the organization is dedicated to delivering personalized, non-invasive treatments that support long-term health, recovery, and overall well-being.

Media Contact

Organization: Kaizen Health Group
Contact Person Name: Amanda Cunningham
Website: https://kaizenhealthgroup.com
Email: amanda@kaizenhealthgroup.com
City: Oakville
State: Ontario
Country: Canada

SOURCE: Kaizen Health Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kaizen-health-group-opens-new-massage-therapy-clinic-in-oakville-1167855

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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