project44 Delivers 34% New ARR Growth Fueled by AI Agent Momentum and Intelligent TMS Expansion

Shipper new ARR surges 52% year over year as enterprise logistics leaders deepen commitment to the Decision Intelligence Platform

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced Q1 FY27 results: 34% year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), achieving 109% of plan. Multi-year deals drove 67% of new ARR, reflecting continued momentum in long-term customer commitments.

Shipper New ARR grew 52% year over year, the fastest-growing segment in the business, and Shipper NRR improved approximately 300 basis points quarter over quarter, one of the largest single-quarter retention improvements in company history. Sustained NRR improvement and back-to-back plan overperformance are indicators that customers are embedding project44 deeper into their operations.

"The quarter was defined by the delivery of AI at scale. project44 launched an AI agent portfolio addressing the most consequential jobs facing shipper operations teams: freight procurement, exception management, slot booking, disruption management, network operations, and carrier onboarding. Autopilot, deployed in Q1, gives customers direct control over how and when those agents operate, without engineering resources or professional services. The acquisition of LunaPath.ai adds best-in-class orchestration across complex, multi-step workflows. Together, these milestones mark a significant step in project44's evolution to an agentic supply chain operating system. The results are already measurable: a 4% reduction in freight spend, a 70% reduction in manual coordination, up to 75% faster sourcing cycles, and up to 40% reduction in disruption-related costs.

"We are leading with AI, not as a feature, but as the operating model," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "The foundation beneath our agents is what no one else can replicate: the world's largest, most accurate and real-time logistics data graph, built over the course of a decade. Our agents are already in production across the world's largest supply chains, cutting freight spend and eliminating manual coordination at scale. We are not building toward Autopilot. We are deploying it."

AI Agent Portfolio: Built for the Most Consequential Jobs in Supply Chain

project44's AI agent portfolio is designed to address the most consequential jobs facing shipper operations teams, covering every major point where manual effort drains capacity, delays decisions, or erodes margin. Each agent targets a specific, high-impact job and executes autonomously within customer-defined parameters.

Exceptions Management Agent: Detects and resolves shipment exceptions across modes, including missed pickups, delivery failures, and route deviations, reducing dwell time and the downstream costs of unresolved issues before they escalate.

Detects and resolves shipment exceptions across modes, including missed pickups, delivery failures, and route deviations, reducing dwell time and the downstream costs of unresolved issues before they escalate. Slot Booking Agent: Manages inbound and outbound appointment windows automatically, reducing scheduling friction, improving dock utilization, and accelerating inventory receipt to lower carrying costs.

Manages inbound and outbound appointment windows automatically, reducing scheduling friction, improving dock utilization, and accelerating inventory receipt to lower carrying costs. Network Operations Agent: Continuously monitors carrier connectivity, equipment ID accuracy, and milestone completeness across the network, resolving data gaps automatically to maintain accurate visibility and reduce the manual effort of network management.

Continuously monitors carrier connectivity, equipment ID accuracy, and milestone completeness across the network, resolving data gaps automatically to maintain accurate visibility and reduce the manual effort of network management. Freight Procurement Agent: Continuously benchmarks contracted rates against live market conditions, automates carrier selection, and flows negotiated rates directly into execution, reducing freight spend and eliminating manual bid cycles.

Continuously benchmarks contracted rates against live market conditions, automates carrier selection, and flows negotiated rates directly into execution, reducing freight spend and eliminating manual bid cycles. Disruption Management Agent: Scans global events in real time and maps their impact across the shipper's network, initiating coordinated response actions before exceptions escalate and protecting revenue and on-time performance.

Scans global events in real time and maps their impact across the shipper's network, initiating coordinated response actions before exceptions escalate and protecting revenue and on-time performance. Carrier Onboarding Agent: Accelerates carrier onboarding through proactive outbound engagement and 24/7 inbound support, reducing time-to-activation the manual effort required to expand and maintain the carrier network at scale.

Since deployment, agent-driven interactions have grown 60x. Agents have completed millions of automated carrier communications to date, improving carrier data quality by up to 30% and reducing time spent on data quality issues by 75%.

Autopilot Puts Customers in Control of AI Execution

project44 also deployed Autopilot in Q1 FY27, a no-code platform that puts supply chain teams in control of AI-driven outcomes. Teams start from pre-built templates grounded in project44's decade-plus of supply chain domain expertise and configure workflows by carrier, lane, and shipment type without engineering resources or professional services. Autopilot enables organizations to cut freight costs, close carrier data gaps, optimize inventory levels, and accelerate cash flow. Teams set the conditions and agents execute, with every action logged and auditable in the Collaboration Center.

Decision Intelligence Platform Gets a New User Experience Built Around AI

In Q1, project44 launched a redesigned platform experience centered on faster situational awareness and AI-surfaced action. The new Overview page puts AI-driven disruption alerts and shipment insights front and center, reducing the time it takes to spot and respond to issues across the network. An interactive globe with real-time overlays, including live weather, port status, and traffic, gives customers a richer picture of their network at a glance. Together, these updates reflect project44's commitment to making intelligence not just available, but immediately actionable from the moment a user opens the platform.

LunaPath Acquisition Accelerates Agent Orchestration

On April 9, project44 announced the acquisition of LunaPath.ai, an AI agent company specializing in tactical orchestration for complex enterprise workflows. LunaPath's technology expands project44's ability to deploy, coordinate, and sequence agents across multi-step supply chain operations, accelerating the path to fully autonomous logistics management.

Intelligent TMS Continues Rapid Growth

Intelligent TMS remained project44's fastest-growing product, with more than 160 customers now deployed and more than $35M in ARR. Unlike legacy platforms built on rigid, mode-specific architectures, Intelligent TMS is AI-native and modular, functioning as a standalone TMS or as an intelligence and execution layer on top of existing infrastructure. The Freight Procurement Agent is embedded directly into transportation management workflows, continuously benchmarking rates and automating carrier selection, while a self-healing routing guide adjusts automatically when tenders are rejected or market conditions shift. Customers have reported a 4% reduction in transportation costs, a 17% increase in on-time performance, more than 60% time saved on carrier quoting, and a 22% improvement in billing and documentation accuracy.

decision44: NPS 78 in Chicago. NPS 85 in Amsterdam.

project44's flagship customer and industry event, decision44, drew hundreds of supply chain executives across two global stages in April: Chicago on April 8-9 and Amsterdam on April 15-16. The events earned Net Promoter Scores of 78 in Chicago and 85 in Amsterdam, reflecting strong attendee resonance with the platform's direction and the quality of content delivered across keynotes, fireside chats, and product demonstrations.

What Customers and Partners Are Saying

"Within the first month of piloting project44's AI agent, we saw measurable improvements in visibility across our carrier network. The agent proactively identifies missing or invalid data and works directly with our carriers to resolve it around the clock, in their own language. It's been a low-friction way to drive meaningful data quality gains." -Ian Barber, Global Transport Manager at BAT.

"project44's AI capabilities keep us ahead of the constant change that comes with managing a global carrier base. Connections shift, carrier setups evolve, and keeping everything in sync at scale used to take real effort. What sets it apart is how configurable the platform is. We've been able to tailor it to the way our team actually operates, so the right work reaches the right people without manual intervention. It's allowed us to expand confidently into APAC and bring less technical carriers into the fold, without adding operational complexity." -Joshua Moss, Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence Manager at Eastman Chemical

"We built LunaPath to automate the operational work that slows logistics teams down. project44's real-time logistics data graph gives our agents the context they were missing. Together, we are enabling AI that does not just recommend what to do but understands when and how to do it." -Abhishek Porwal, founder of LunaPath

"As a global leader in premium spirits, managing brands like Absolut, Jameson and Beefeater London, our network is vast and complex. With such rich data at our fingertips in Movement, project44 promises to simplify how we access and utilize this information, enabling quick, smart decisions across our global routes. This solution is poised to revolutionize our ability to transform data into actionable insights, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in our operations." - Stewart Petrie, Global Transportation Excellence Manager, Pernod Ricard

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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