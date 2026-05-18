GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ to Present at Uncommon EntrePReneurs Networking Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico

GPOX to Participate During Puerto Rico Entrepreneur and Investor Networking Event at Ohrno Barbacoa Moderna in Condado

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery model serving gas stations and convenience stores, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Uncommon EntrePReneurs Networking Event taking place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM AST at Ohrno Barbacoa Moderna, located inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Condado , San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hosted by Uncommon EntrePReneurs and the Uncommon Network, the monthly networking event brings together a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and change-makers seeking to connect, mentor, collaborate, and build business relationships across Puerto Rico and beyond. Presentations are scheduled from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM AST, with GPOX listed among the presenting organizations.

Event Registration

Attendees interested in learning more or registering for the event can visit the official Uncommon EntrePReneurs Networking Event page:

https://luma.com/w46g818a

GPOX's CEO, Brett H. Pojunis , will present the Company's technology-driven Direct Store Delivery platform and discuss how GPOX delivers high-demand consumer products directly to convenience stores and gas stations. The Company's model is designed to help streamline distribution, improve delivery speed, support retail partners, and strengthen relationships across its growing specialty retail network.

"Puerto Rico has a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, and Uncommon EntrePReneurs has built a strong platform for founders, investors, and innovators to connect in a meaningful way," said Brett H. Pojunis , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPO Plus, Inc. "We look forward to participating in the event, sharing the GPOX story, and building relationships with business leaders who understand the importance of innovation, execution, and scalable distribution."

The evening's presentation block is expected to include a non-profit highlight from Foundation for Puerto Rico, as well as presentations from GNQ Insilico, GPO Plus, and Liaison.

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About Uncommon EntrePReneurs

Uncommon EntrePReneurs hosts networking events designed to connect entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and change-makers across Puerto Rico and beyond. Its mission is to build bridges among business leaders and community members who are creating new ventures, partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and business relationships throughout the island's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distributor modernizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. The Company's ambitious long-term objective is: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's business strategy, operating model, growth plans, store count objectives, revenue objectives, gross margin expectations, capital strategy, potential financings, use of proceeds, PRISM+ technology platform, GPOX Labs initiatives, acquisition strategy, and expected operating milestones.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management's beliefs as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company's going concern qualification, recurring operating losses, working capital deficit, need for substantial additional capital, absence of committed financing, customer concentration, execution risk in scaling store count and revenue per store, risks relating to the Company's Direct Store Delivery model, regulatory risks affecting specialty product categories, competitive conditions, driver and warehouse labor availability, technology development risks, acquisition integration risks, OTCQB trading risks, penny stock status, limited liquidity, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Investor Memorandum.

Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "targets," "potential," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "opportunity," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Because the Company is an issuer of penny stock, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 is not available to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-to-present-at-uncommon-entrepreneurs-networking-event-in-1167889