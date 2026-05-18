Watson's Accelerates Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Viridien Patio + Fireplace, Strengthening Southern U.S. Presence

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Watson's, one of the nation's largest retailers of home recreational products and furnishings, today announced the acquisition of Charlotte, NC based Viridien Patio + Fireplace, the Carolinas premier destination for high-end outdoor furniture, outdoor kitchens, fireplace and hearth products.

The acquisition of Viridien further strengthens Watson's Southern U.S. presence, building on its 2024 acquisition of Fort Myers, Florida-based Recreational Warehouse, while also expanding its leadership in the outdoor furnishings category overall. The addition of four Carolinas locations-Charlotte, Lake Norman, Raleigh, and Greenville-brings Watson's total store count to 39. Following the acquisition, Watson's will operate 23 corporate locations and 16 franchise and affiliate locations.

"Expanding into the Carolinas market has long been a strategic objective for us," said Erik Mueller, CEO of Watson's. "The market's strength and sustained economic growth make it a natural fit for our continued expansion. Combined with Viridien's strong team, shared values, proven business model, and established presence, this acquisition represents an excellent strategic alignment. We are excited to welcome the entire Viridien team into the Watson's family and to continue delivering high-quality products and experiences that bring enjoyment and relaxation to families across the region. Looking ahead, we see meaningful opportunities to expand our product offerings and further grow our presence throughout the state as we invest in and grow alongside the community."

"Watson's is a family business with a strong culture, an outstanding reputation, and values that closely align with our own. From the beginning, it was important to me to find a partner that truly understood what Viridien has been built on over the past 45 years - taking care of our employees, customers, and vendor partners while always operating with integrity and a long-term perspective. I genuinely don't believe we could have found a better home for our business. This partnership creates exciting opportunities for growth while allowing us to preserve the culture, service, and relationships that have defined Viridien for decades," said Grant W. Henegan, Owner and President of Viridien Patio + Fireplace.

Following the acquisition, Viridien will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Watson's and will be branded as Viridien by Watson's. Customers should continue to expect a seamless and premium experience, with the same high standards of product selection and exceptional customer service delivered by both Watson's and Viridien.

Building on this most recent expansion, Watson's continues to evaluate and pursue multiple avenues for growth across the U.S. "We see significant opportunity to continue scaling Watson's through new store development and strategic acquisitions in both our existing and new markets," said Mueller.

Founded in 1968, Watson's is one of the nation's largest retailers of home recreation products, offering outdoor furniture, spas, pools, saunas, billiards, indoor furnishings, and more.

Assisting in the acquisition were Cincinnati-based partners Katz Teller, Clark Schaefer Hackett and Charlotte-based partner Stump & Company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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About Watson's

Since 1968, Watson's has grown from a pool store in Cincinnati to one of the nation's largest retailers of home recreation products and home furnishings. Their stores feature outdoor furnishings, indoor furnishings, game tables, pools, spas, and more, all under one roof. Watson's mission is to bring families together for fun, relaxation, and a break from the stress of daily life. Their vision is to bring creativity to the home furnishings and leisure industries, by providing leadership with cutting-edge products, innovation, and world-class customer service. For more information visit www.watsons.com .

About Viridien Patio + Fireplace

Viridien Patio + Fireplace is a Carolinas based specialty retailer founded in 1981 that has evolved from a single fireplace store into a regional leader in premium outdoor furniture, outdoor kitchens, and fireplace products. Formerly known as The Fire House Casual Living Store, the company rebranded as Viridien in 2022 to reflect its focus on elevated outdoor living, design expertise, and customer-centric service. www.viridien.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Strong, President - 513-326-1100 ext. 1151 / cstrong@watsons.com

SOURCE: Watson's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/watsons-accelerates-strategic-growth-with-acquisition-of-viridien-pati-1167770