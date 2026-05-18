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WKN: 898123 | ISIN: US9418481035 | Ticker-Symbol: WAZ
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 17:34
286,80 Euro
+1,20 % +3,40
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
284,60285,2023:00
283,20287,0022:00
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
168 Leser
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Waters Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MILFORD, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in life sciences, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with analytical laboratories around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, assure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combatting growing antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of approximately 16,000 employees partner with our customers to turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waters-corporation-to-present-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302775054.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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