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Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
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WKN: A2QLNR | ISIN: US68236H2040 | Ticker-Symbol: 1B8
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 21:54
8,430 Euro
-7,87 % -0,720
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONDAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONDAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3608,40022:59
8,3308,39022:01
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Ondas Inc. Stockholders: Vote Now to Ensure Quorum for Annual Meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Ondas Inc.?(NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence, reminds all stockholders of record as of April 9, 2026 to promptly vote their shares ahead of the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A quorum is required to open the Meeting and conduct business. A majority of the shares of stock, issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting is needed for a quorum.

Your vote is important. Please vote today to help Ondas avoid the cost and delay of adjourning the Meeting due to lack of quorum. If you hold shares in multiple accounts, please vote each account to ensure all of your shares are counted. If you have already voted, no further action is required.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please contact:

Alliance Advisors, LLC
150 Clove Road
Suite 400
Little Falls, New Jersey 07424
Please use 1-866-206-7416
Outside of the U.S. 1-551-368-0110
Email: ONDS@allianceadvisors.com
Website: www.allianceadvisors.com

2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Ondas Inc. has distributed proxy materials to its stockholders, including a Notice of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Definitive Proxy Statement (the "Notice and Proxy Statement"), for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026. A copy of the Notice and Proxy Statement was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2026. This communication should be read together with the Notice and Proxy Statement and any other additional soliciting materials filed by the Company on Schedule 14A in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About Ondas Inc.
Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.
888-657-2377
ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.
Escalate PR
ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes
Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.
preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-inc.-stockholders-vote-now-to-ensure-quorum-for-annual-meet-1167662

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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