Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today rescinded a policy, codified in Rule 202.5(e) of its informal rules of procedures, stating that when it chooses to settle an enforcement action in which a sanction is imposed, it will not settle unless the defendant or respondent also agrees not to publicly deny the allegations in the complaint or administrative order. Rescinding Rule 202.5(e) aligns the Commission with the overwhelming majority of federal agencies that do not have a similar rule and gives the Commission more flexibility in settling enforcement actions, which conserves resources, provides certainty, and potentially expedites the return of money to injured investors. The recission recognizes that the effect on the public interest from such denials may be minimal and that the policy itself may have created an incorrect impression that the Commission is trying to shield itself from criticism.

"For more than 50 years, the Commission has conditioned settlement on a defendant's promise not to publicly deny the Commission's allegations. I am pleased that we are rescinding the no-deny policy today," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "Speech critical of the government is an important part of the American tradition. This recission ends the policy prohibiting such criticism by settling defendants."

There is no known instance of the Commission seeking to reopen an administrative or civil proceeding as a consequence of a defendant or respondent violating a no-deny provision to which they have consented.

In light of the recission of Rule 202.5(e), the Commission will not enforce existing no-deny provisions that have already been entered. In the event of a breach of an existing no-deny provision, the Commission will take no action to ask a district court to vacate a settlement (or to reopen an adjudicatory proceeding) in connection with the terms of the settlement agreement.

The Commission generally does not require settling defendants to admit to allegations. Today's recission does not affect the Commission's practice related to admissions in settlements and does not affect the Commission's discretion to settle with defendants who decline to admit facts or liability or its discretion to negotiate for admissions as part of a settlement.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest