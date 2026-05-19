SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.: Solution-Soft's Time Machine Accelerates Time-Critical Testing for Atruvia AG

Top Global Banking IT Provider Cuts Months of OpenShift Testing to Days across a 16,000-Core, 1,300-Namespace Environment

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / SolutionSoft Systems, Inc., a pioneer in virtual clock and time travel testing software, today announced that Atruvia AG, the digitalization partner of Germany's cooperative banking sector, has successfully implemented Time Machine to streamline and future-proof time-critical testing across its highly complex IT environment.

Atruvia operates one of the world's largest Red Hat OpenShift clusters, consisting of more than 16,000 CPU cores and 1,300 namespaces, supported by a sophisticated service mesh and tightly integrated with mainframe legacy systems, databases, and web servers. The scale and interconnectivity of this environment made traditional date- and time sensitive testing extremely difficult-particularly for regression, integration, and year-end financial simulations.

By deploying Solution-Soft's Time Machine, Atruvia is able to automate and compress testing cycles, significantly reduced testing cycle duration from 6-months to just 3-4 days, while maintaining accuracy, synchronization, and operational stability.

Addressing Time-Sensitive Testing at Enterprise Scale

As part of its DevSecOps and CI/CD strategy, Atruvia needed a way to automate regression and integration testing involving time-dependent banking logic-without disrupting other workloads or requiring system clock changes. The challenge was compounded by the need to coordinate time-dependent testing across containerized applications and OpenShift namespaces, while maintaining alignment with dependent legacy systems such as mainframes.

Time Machine addressed these challenges by enabling persistent virtual clocks that simulate specific dates and times across distributed systems. This allows Atruvia to automate time changes without manual resets, ensuring precise synchronization across all relevant workloads.

With Time Machine agents installed on targeted systems, Atruvia achieved synchronized time control across selected OpenShift namespaces within the cluster, enabling coordinated testing without impacting other environments.

Deployment was further simplified through the Time Machine OpenShift Operator, which enabled rapid installation, automated configuration, and easy preparation of workloads for time travel using simple label assignments.

Automation, Scalability, and Operational Confidence

Atruvia also leveraged the Time Machine Floating License Server to dynamically scale licensing as new Time Machine pods were created, supporting the elasticity of its OpenShift environment. Additionally, the Time Machine Sync Server API enabled full automation of date and time control, seamlessly integrating time travel into existing CI/CD pipelines.

The solution supports flexible time zones and variable time speeds, allowing Atruvia to perform highly complex simulations-such as year-end accounting and regulatory reporting-under realistic and repeatable conditions.

Following integration into Atruvia's DevSecOps operations, Time Machine now automates time travel for regression testing of date- and time-sensitive banking logic, significantly reducing manual effort, improving system reliability, and ensuring on-time delivery of critical financial processes.

Customer and Project Leadership Endorsements

"Time Machine has been a game-changer for us," said Andreas Wöhrle, Technical Project Manager at Atruvia. "It provided the precise time-control capabilities needed to optimize our testing processes and ensure future-proofing of our systems. The proactive support from the Solution-Soft team made all the difference in delivering a smooth and successful implementation."

Wolfgang Kraus, Overall Project Manager at Atruvia, added: "We successfully implemented the Time Machine solution for our critical testing, ensuring smooth operations under extreme conditions. The team received exceptional feedback from top management, particularly for executing year-end processing under pressure. Despite many obstacles, the close collaboration with Solution-Soft enabled us to complete testing successfully, with overwhelmingly positive results."

Delivering Measurable Results

With Time Machine, Atruvia significantly improved testing efficiency in an environment where extensive, time-critical scenarios would otherwise have posed major operational risks. The solution increased system reliability, strengthened business continuity, and enabled Atruvia to meet demanding regulatory and delivery timelines with confidence.

About Atruvia AG

Atruvia AG is the digitalization partner of Germany's cooperative financial network. With headquarters in Karlsruhe and Münster and branches in Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin, Atruvia employs more than 9,500 people and generates approximately €2 billion in annual group revenue. The company supports around 700 cooperative banks, manages nearly 89 million customer accounts, and operates more than 25,600 self-service banking devices nationwide.

About Time Machine

Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with time travel testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Containerization, Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.

About Solution-Soft

Solution-Soft has been at the forefront of virtual clock software and time travel testing solutions since 1997 to empower companies in the ever-evolving digital world. Our flagship product, Time Machine, has revolutionized application testing, enabling companies, including many of Fortune 100, to reduce costs and accelerate project delivery by an average of 3 - 10 times across enterprise and containerized systems to run critical software and application testing.

The Time Machine Product Suite extends these capabilities, optimizing cloud migration, test automation, Agile/DevOps, and containerization testing. Time Machine for Containers supports standalone Docker containers, and large-scale Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters (including deployments on clusters with over 16,000 CPU cores), enabling CI/CD driven test automation.

Trusted by over thousands of installed base worldwide across diverse industries, including AIG, Australian Tax Office, Atruvia, AMEX, BBC, Boeing, CVS, Discover, Lloyds Bank, National Grid, SNCF, State of CA, ID, HI, MO, OH, NC, and more. We partner with industry leaders like Accenture, Deloitte, DXC, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle providing cutting-edge solutions for all time travel testing and simulator training needs.

Solution-Soft was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Media Details

Katherine Dewitt Latterell

SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

kdewitt@solution-soft.com

4083461400

https://solution-soft.com/

SOURCE: SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/solution-softs-time-machiner-accelerates-time-critical-testing-f-1168087