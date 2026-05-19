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WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
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15.05.26 | 18:15
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AUSTRALIEN
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0,5500,56518.05.
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 02:14 Uhr
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Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Drilling Targets High-Grade Tolmer Silver Extensions

Follow up drilling expedited after recent high-grade concentrate results

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ~4,000m reverse circulation (RC) program targeting extensions of Tolmer's high-grade silver; mineralisation confirmed in numerous prior drilling assays exceeding 2,000 gram-metres Ag1

  • Recent preliminary test yields high-grade concentrate over 100,000 g/t Ag (10% silver)1

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce the start of expedited follow up drilling at its high-grade Tolmer Silver prospect (Tolmer), located at its South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). Strike Drilling have been appointed for the program.

Tolmer is one of Australia's highest-grade modern silver discoveries, identified during 2025 in a discovery hole which yielded a peak intersection of 6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag (plus 4m @ 13.2 g/t Au).1 A ~4,000m RC program will infill the high-grade zone on a different orientation to test continuity and a potential new interpretation of local geological controls, and potential extensions of this mineralisation along the newly inferred 'strike' of this zone.

Full details can be accessed in the complete announcement on the ASX website or directly by clicking here.

Commenting on the new Tolmer drilling program, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:

"Our emerging silver portfolio is a potentially significant contributor to our regional strategy. We are excited to now be accelerating our Tolmer investigation in parallel with programs to upgrade our Tunkillia gold and silver Resources."

Figure 1 - Tolmer map w/ Pb background, Ag contours (white), BGD drilling (blue) & new drill lines (red)1

1 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 Aug 2024, and 30 Jan, 27 Mar, 16 Apr, 5 / 25 Aug, 24 Sept and 9 Dec 2025, and 5 May 2026

Tolmer Silver discovery

During March 2025, Barton announced one of Australia's highest-grade modern silver discoveries ~500m west of its August 2024 Tolmer gold discovery.2 Multiple rounds of follow up drilling in this 'western silver zone' have identified a continuous footprint of silver dominant mineralisation where two shallow horizons host peak silver and gold grades up to 17,600 g/t Ag and 51.2 g/t Au (respectively) less than 50m from surface.2

Figure 2 - Tolmer map showing 'western silver zone', 'eastern gold zone', and drill collar locations (red)2

In August 2025 Barton drilled 3 DD holes (see Figure 2) to investigate local geological controls, with the objective to improve follow up drill targeting in the 'western silver zone' where soil assays indicate potential extensions of mineralisation around numerous local drilling assays exceeding 2,000 gram-metres Ag:2

Hole ID

Interval

Including:

TBAC130

Silver

Gold

6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag from 46 metres

4m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 48 metres

Silver

Gold

1m @ 17,600 g/t Ag from 46 metres

1m @ 51.2 g/t Au from 48 metres

TBM227

Silver

4m @ 1,417 g/t Ag from 9 metres

Silver

1m @ 3,790 g/t Ag from 9 metres

TBM228

Silver

Gold

14m @ 434 g/t Ag from 46 metres

3m @ 3.25 g/t Au from 54 metres

Silver

Gold

1m @ 3,530 g/t Ag from 54 metres

1m @ 7.50 g/t Au from 54 metres

TBM233

Silver

Gold

3m @ 993 g/t Ag from 55 metres

1m @ 6.86 g/t Au from 55 metres

Silver

2m @ 1,475 g/t Ag from 55 metres

TBM237

Silver

Gold

9m @ 217 g/t Ag from 44 metres

1m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 44 metres

Silver

1m @ 1,100 g/t Ag from 44 metres

TBM238

Silver

Gold

7m @ 648 g/t Ag from 46 metres

5m @ 3.06 g/t Au from 46 metres

Silver

Gold

2m @ 1,720 g/t Ag from 46 metres

1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 46 metres

TBM245

Silver

Gold

13m @ 142 g/t Ag from 10 metres

5m @ 3.32 g/t Au from 10 metres

Silver

Gold

2m @ 499 g/t Ag from 11 metres

1m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 11 metres

TBM246

Silver

Gold

13m @ 285 g/t Ag from 48 metres

11m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 48 metres

Silver

Gold

1m @ 2,240 g/t Ag from 53 metres

1m @ 22.8 g/t Au from 53 metres

TBM254

Silver

Gold

1m @ 748 g/t Ag from 59 metres

1m @ 3.14 g/t Au from 59 metres

2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 August 2024, and 30 January, 27 March, 16 April, 5 / 25 August, 24 September and 9 December 2025

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649

Jade Cook
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Challenger Gold Project

  • 313koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM)

Tarcoola Gold Project

  • 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

  • Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag

Tunkillia Gold Project

  • 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

  • Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project

Wudinna Gold Project

  • 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

  • Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity

Competent Person

Membership

Status

Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles)

Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)

AusIMM

Member

Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine)

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)

AIG

Member

Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Marc Twining (Employee)

AusIMM

Member

Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)

AIG

Member

Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)

Mr Marc Twining (Employee)

AusIMM

Member

Tunkillia Mineral Resource

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL)

Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)

AusIMM

Fellow

Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL)

Mr Dale Sims

AusIMM / AIG

Fellow / Member

Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit)

Ms Justine Tracey

AusIMM

Member

Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits)

Mrs Christine Standing

AusIMM / AIG

Member / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the reader's own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/drilling-targets-high-grade-tolmer-silver-extensions-1168110

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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