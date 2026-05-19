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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 02:50 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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IntelligenceBank Expands AI-Powered Brand Compliance Capabilities to 10x Content Approvals

New AI brand detection capabilities help marketing teams catch brand risk before it reaches the market, reducing off-brand copy, incorrect product names, banned imagery and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / IntelligenceBank, the leading digital asset management, marketing compliance and marketing workflow platform, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered brand compliance capabilities, helping marketing and brand teams automatically detect brand risks during production and proofing, so problems can be resolved before content is approved, not after it is live.

The new AI capabilities review marketing content for editorial style guidelines, correct logo presence, tone-of-voice, negative language, over-promissory language, banned words and phrases, permitted and banned imagery, trademark symbols, semantic brand identity and approved brand colors.

As AI-assisted content creation increases volume, marketing teams, agencies, partners and distributed contributors are producing more content than ever. But marketing headcount is not increasing at the same pace, and for many organizations, there is no budget to add more brand reviewers. That creates a new challenge for brand leaders: how to maintain brand consistency when more content is being created, more quickly, by more people.

The consequences of brand compliance issues can be catastrophic. Off-tone copy, incorrect product names, over-promissory language, missing trademark symbols, banned imagery or colors outside approved brand palettes can erode customer trust, weaken brand equity and create reputational damage that is slow to repair.

"Marketing headcount may be frozen, but AI capability isn't," said Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank. "Brand teams are being asked to review more content than ever, without more people to do the work. These new AI-powered brand compliance capabilities help teams catch brand issues before they reach the market, so they can protect brand trust, move faster and reduce manual review."

The expansion builds on IntelligenceBank's existing marketing compliance solution, which already helps marketing and brand teams manage approved assets, centralize brand guidelines, control creative output and make brand sign-off a mandatory part of marketing workflows. Existing capabilities include digital asset management, brand portals, creative templates, and approval workflows, AI legal and compliance risk reviews.

The new family of AI-powered checks extend the IntelligenceBank platform's brand compliance coverage beyond digital asset management and workflow enforcement into more advanced content review. Teams can now automatically flag copy that does not match editorial rules, language that does not sound like the brand, prohibited words or phrases, imagery that falls outside approved brand standards, incorrect trademark usage and colors that do not match the approved brand palette. In IntelligenceBank, every flag is logged, every decision is auditable and human reviewers remain in control of final sign-off at every stage.

For companies with a large number of content contributors, including outside agencies, partners, franchisees and distributed teams, IntelligenceBank also offers live monitoring to identify brand drift across live ads, videos, websites and social posts. This gives brand teams a way to monitor content after publication, helping them identify issues that may appear in the market and take action quickly. The capability is the latest expansion of IntelligenceBank's comprehensive brand compliance solution, which helps marketing and brand teams manage brand risk across the entire content lifecycle, from creation and proofing through to approval, publishing and post-publication monitoring.

Media enquiries: marketing@intelligencebank.com

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the AI-powered digital asset management, marketing compliance and marketing workflow platform that helps marketing teams create and manage more approved content, faster. The end-to-end platform uses AI and automation to help ensure legal and brand compliance both during development and after content goes live. Trusted by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit IntelligenceBank.com.

SOURCE: IntelligenceBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligencebank-expands-ai-powered-brand-compliance-capabilities-1168114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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