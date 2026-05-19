Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of ATWO (Arena Two) on May 18. ATWO/USDT spot trading and ATWO/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

Arena Two is a multi-sport entertainment platform built on Base blockchain, operating a live event series across 8 global cities featuring 6v6 indoor football, MMA, and padel. The platform combines physical live events with a token-based digital layer.

ATWO is the native utility token of Arena Two. It is used across the Arena Two ecosystem for fan voting on in-event decisions, access to player trial processes, digital collectible drops, and token-gated event experiences. ATWO has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297906

Source: HTX