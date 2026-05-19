LiberNovo 2026 Triple Launch: SE, Pro, and Maxis Deliver Dynamic Ergonomics for Every Body Type

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / LiberNovo, the premium ergonomic chair brand redefining how people sit, today unveiled the full scope of its 2026 product expansion: three distinct lines engineered to bring Dynamic Ergonomics to a far wider range of users. The Omni SE, Omni Pro, and all-new Maxis series will officially launch on June 16, with deposit-based pre-orders now open to U.S. customers.

The modern workplace has changed-but most chairs haven't kept up. Twelve-hour remote sessions, long creative sprints, or gaming deep into the evening, prolonged sitting still demands more than a static seat and a lever. LiberNovo's answer is movement: chairs that adapt continuously to posture shifts rather than locking users into a single "correct" position. With three new product lines, that philosophy now scales to match different budgets, workflows, and body types.

Omni SE: The Accessible Entry Point

The Omni SE distills LiberNovo's core ergonomic architecture into a streamlined, manually adjusted package. It retains the Bionic FlexFit Backrest-the multi-panel system that moves independently with the user's spine-along with five-stage recline spanning 105° to 160° and a breathable mesh seating surface. What it removes is complexity: there are no motors, no electronics, and no battery. For professionals who want proven dynamic support without the premium price tag, the Omni SE offers a clean, confident starting point. Available in Obsidian.

Omni Pro: Performance Without Compromise

For power users who spend the longest hours at their desks, the Omni Pro raises the ceiling. It builds on the flagship Omni platform with motorized lumbar support that adjusts automatically, an integrated OmniStretch spinal decompression feature, and-for the first time in a LiberNovo chair-active seat ventilation. The airflow system addresses one of the most persistent complaints among long-session sitters: heat buildup. Paired with a five-stage recline, 4D armrests, and an aluminum alloy five-star base, the Omni Pro is designed for users who treat sustained comfort as a performance variable. Available in Graphite and Glacier, with a premium Gaborial material finish.

Maxis Series: Built for Bigger Builds

The Maxis series marks LiberNovo's entry into the Big & Tall category-a segment long underserved by ergonomic brands. Featuring a deeper 52cm seat, a reinforced full-scale frame, higher weight capacity, and multi-density foam cushioning, the Maxis is available in three configurations: Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, and Maxis Airflow. Each variant mirrors its Omni counterpart in feature set while delivering the structural support that larger users deserve. It's not an adaptation-it's a ground-up design.

Pre-Order Now Open

All three lines launch June 16, 2026. U.S. customers can reserve their chair today with a US$10 refundable deposit and receive a US$30 discount voucher. Pre-orders open May 12 and run through June 16. Early supporters will also have access to exclusive tiered gift bundles-including the Smart Entry Savings Bundle (orders over US$800), the Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit (orders over US$1,000), and the Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite (orders over US$1,300)-plus a complimentary one-year extended warranty for orders completed by July 31, 2026.

For more information and to reserve your seat, visit www.libernovo.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Cassie Kuang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-2026-triple-launch-se-pro-and-maxis-deliver-dynamic-ergonomi-1166872