Global tennis icon Carlos Alcaraz has become the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, and its key brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518952984/en/

(L-R) Ant International CEO Peng Yang and Carlos Alcaraz celebrate Global Brand Ambassador partnership

This collaboration underscores Ant International's commitment to enabling inclusive growth across global markets through a relentless pursuit of world-leading AI-powered payment and fintech solutions for businesses and individuals a vision that mirrors the fierce energy and inspiration Carlos Alcaraz brings to every match.

"Carlos is not only a sporting champion, but the very personification of the core values of tennis for fans worldwide: boundless ambition, unwavering dedication, scalpel precision in delivery, and sportsmanship both on and off the court," said Peng Yang, CEO of Ant International. "These qualities unite the world of tennis and the world of tech. Through extensive partnerships, we will keep pushing the frontier of global payment and commerce in the same spirit, towards a world where every business and every individual thrives, one game at a time, one transaction at a time."

The partnership will see Alcaraz starring in campaigns for innovations across Ant International's core businesses: Alipay+, the global wallet gateway, Antom, unified merchant payment services, and WorldFirst, the unified global account service.

A world-class athlete known for his drive, tactical brilliance and sportsmanship, Alcaraz has redefined the standard of excellence in professional tennis. Since his professional debut, the Spanish phenom has ascended to the pinnacle of the sport, boasting a record that includes multiple Grand Slam titles and numerous Masters 1000 victories. His rise to World No. 1 and his ability to perform under the highest pressure have made him an inspiration to millions.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that the greatest impact is made when we push boundaries and strive for excellence. That is why I am thrilled to partner with Ant International," said Carlos Alcaraz. "What truly drew me to Ant International is their unwavering commitment to financial inclusivity. I am eager to support initiatives that bring essential financial services to underserved communities around the world. Being part of a team that uses technology to create a more equitable future is something I am incredibly proud of."

With over 30 offices around the world, Ant International provides cross-border digital payment and digitalisation solutions for global merchants and financial institutions. It has connected over 150 million global merchants with more than 2 billion user accounts globally, providing global account services to 1.6 million SMEs, and helps over 30 million underserved businesses and individuals access quality credit.

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518952984/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Ant International

pr@ant-intl.com