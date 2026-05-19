Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 06:06 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loyyal Technologies - FZCO: Loyyal Launches GiftOS Point, an AI and Blockchain Powered Digital Gift Card Platform

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal, the enterprise SaaS platform transforming loyalty and payments, today announced the launch of GiftOS Point, its Artificial Intelligence powered & blockchain secured digital gift card platform designed for retailers, malls, D2C brands, enterprises, and ecommerce ecosystems globally.

GiftOS Point enables businesses to launch and scale digital, physical, and phygital gift card programs with enterprise-grade security, intelligent automation, multilingual and multi-currency support, with global distribution capabilities.

GiftOS Point is among the industry's first enterprise platforms to combine AI-driven intelligence with blockchain-backed infrastructure for gift card issuance, management, and distribution.

Built as a modern alternative to legacy closed-loop gift card systems, GiftOS Point transforms gift cards into intelligent, programmable digital assets capable of driving customer acquisition, revenue growth, loyalty engagement, and ecosystem commerce.

Using advanced technology, the platform delivers secure and transparent transaction records, real-time traceability, enhanced fraud prevention, and interoperable ecosystem capabilities. AI is embedded into the platform to optimize fraud monitoring, campaign performance, breakage analytics, personalized gifting recommendations, and lifecycle management.

"With GiftOS Point, we are transforming gift cards from static prepaid instruments into intelligent, programmable digital assets," said Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal. "Businesses today need more than just a voucher system-they need a scalable commerce and customer engagement platform capable of driving revenue, customer acquisition, and global digital distribution."

GiftOS Point supports:

  • Digital, physical, phygital, and NFT-based gift cards
  • Multi-brand and mall-wide gift card ecosystems
  • API integrations with POS, e-commerce, wallets, and loyalty platforms
  • Corporate and bulk gift card issuance
  • Global gifting across online and offline channels

Unlike traditional gift card platforms, GiftOS Point is designed as an ecosystem commerce platform. Businesses issuing gift cards through GiftOS Point will gain access to Loyyal's current and expanding global network of airlines, hotels, retail groups, loyalty programs, and commerce partners, enabling future marketplace distribution, secondary sales opportunities, and wider consumer reach for issued gift cards.

GiftOS Point is now available globally for retailers, malls, enterprises, loyalty programs, and ecosystem operators.

About Loyyal

Loyyal is an enterprise SaaS platform for loyalty and payments built on patented blockchain infrastructure. Through solutions including Access Point, Reward Point, Xpand Point, OfferPoint, Perk Point, and GiftOS Point & Perxi.ai, Loyyal helps enterprises transform loyalty and commerce into intelligent, revenue-generating ecosystems.

Media Contact:
Mayank Prakash
marketingdepartment@loyyal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982279/Loyyal_GiftOS_Gift_Card_launch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970364/5975411/Loyyal_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loyyal-launches-giftos-point-an-ai-and-blockchain-powered-digital-gift-card-platform-302774842.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.