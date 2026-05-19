The world keeps turning! A noticeable shift in strategy is underway in Brussels. While the expansion of renewable energy remains at the heart of the European "Green Deal," the EU is increasingly recognizing that a stable baseload supply and hydrogen production are hardly realistically scalable without additional nuclear capacity. This is precisely why nuclear energy, and modern SMR technologies in particular, have already been classified as climate-friendly transitional solutions in parts of the European taxonomy, while programs like "REPowerEU" are driving billions in investments in hydrogen infrastructure and energy security. At the same time, the global market for autonomous systems, security robotics, and drone services is growing at an enormous pace. First Hydrogen (0.33 EUR | WKN: A3C40W | ISIN: CA32057N1042) is no longer positioning itself solely in the hydrogen segment, but now at the intersection of energy, defence technology, robotics, and AI infrastructure. As a new multi-player in the energy and security segment, the Canadians are already well-positioned. The market is buzzing!

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