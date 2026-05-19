Deeper reading insights unlocked: Rakuten Kobo and StoryGraph announce integration

Coming in June, Kobo users can track their reading progress easier than ever with automatic StoryGraph sync

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten Kobo , a global leader in digital reading, and StoryGraph, the community-driven platform for book lovers, announce a seamless reading integration coming in June 2026. This partnership marks a significant milestone for bibliophiles everywhere: Kobo is now the first and only eReader to offer native progress syncing with StoryGraph, allowing readers to spend less time logging their progress and more time getting insights into their reading lives.

"For a lot of us, the best part of reading is the community. It's a part of how we show up in the world as readers every day," said Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo. "That's why I'm so excited about our integration with StoryGraph. We wanted to strip away the friction between finishing a chapter and tracking and sharing your progress. Now, Kobo readers can do exactly that, seamlessly. We love the ability to celebrate every page turned and every book completed with people who care just as much as you do. It makes your reading life a little more connected, a little more insightful, and a whole lot more fun."

With this new integration, Kobo eReaders and apps will automatically sync with a user's StoryGraph account. Whether you are diving into an eBook or an audiobook, your reading progress will be captured effortlessly. When you finish a book on your Kobo, it will be automatically marked as "Read" on StoryGraph, ensuring your digital library and your reading stats are always in perfect harmony.

"Our mission is to make reading lives better, and removing the friction from tracking is one of the most direct ways we can do that. We're proud to be partnering with Kobo as the first eReader to integrate natively with StoryGraph, and what's launching in June is just the start of what we hope to build together," said Nadia Odunayo, Founder & CEO, StoryGraph.

StoryGraph is renowned for its powerful feature set and deep data insights. By linking their accounts, Kobo users can leverage StoryGraph's sophisticated analytics to understand their reading habits better. From personalized recommendations based on your unique tastes to detailed charts about your reading moods and pace, users can gain a deeper understanding of their literary journey.

Beyond tracking, this integration invites readers into a vibrant global community. Kobo users can stay motivated with reading streaks, participate in community-led challenges and join book clubs-all while their Kobo reading activity directly fuels their engagement on StoryGraph.

How the Integration Works:

Auto-Sync Current Reads: Recently opened books will automatically sync to your StoryGraph "Currently Reading" shelf.

Recently opened books will automatically sync to your StoryGraph "Currently Reading" shelf. Progress Tracking: Reading progress percentages will sync between Kobo and StoryGraph.

Reading progress percentages will sync between Kobo and StoryGraph. Finished Status: Finishing a book on your Kobo device will automatically update your status to "Read" on StoryGraph.

Finishing a book on your Kobo device will automatically update your status to "Read" on StoryGraph. Comprehensive Support: The integration supports both eBooks and audiobooks.

The integration supports both eBooks and audiobooks. Flexibility: While the integration is seamless, users will retain full control with manual override options available directly within the StoryGraph interface.

Coming in June, the integration will be available for all Kobo account-based content. For more information on how to connect your accounts, visit here .

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world's digital bookseller created by and for booklovers. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo's millions of worldwide users can read anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated eReaders and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo's open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives. To learn more about Rakuten Kobo, visit www.kobo.com.

About StoryGraph

StoryGraph is a reading tracker and book recommendations app that helps you to choose your next read based on your mood and your favourite topics and themes. Founded in 2019, StoryGraph has grown into a global community of over 5 million readers who use the platform to log books, track progress, set reading goals, and find their next great read. With detailed stats, personalised recommendations, buddy reads, giveaways, and community challenges, StoryGraph offers a rich, ad-free experience for readers who want to understand their reading lives more deeply. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, StoryGraph was a recipient of a 2025 Apple App Store Award. To learn more about the product and the team behind it, visit www.thestorygraph.com.

Media Contact Erin Ierullo Director, Public Relations, Rakuten Kobo erin.ierullo@rakuten.com