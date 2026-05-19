Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a new PDAC 2026 SmallCap Investor interview featuring CEO Martin Kepman.

The interview highlights the Company's ongoing advancement of its Battery Hill High-Purity Manganese Project in New Brunswick, Canada, and outlines Manganese X's strategic objective of becoming a North American supplier of battery-grade high-purity manganese for electric vehicle ("EV") batteries and energy storage systems.

Key topics discussed during the interview include:

Progress toward the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

Ore sorting and processing optimization initiatives

Proprietary extraction technology and patent positioning

Increasing demand for manganese in next-generation battery chemistries

The growing importance of secure domestic critical mineral supply chains

The interview was recorded during PDAC 2026 in Toronto, one of the world's premier mining and resource conferences.

"We appreciate the opportunity to discuss our progress and long-term strategy with the investment community at PDAC 2026," said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X. "As demand for battery materials continues to grow, we believe high-purity manganese will play an increasingly important role in the future of electrification and energy."

Watch the interview here:

SmallCap Investor PDAC 2026 Interview with Martin Kepman

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project toward production and become the first publicly traded manganese mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize EV-compliant high-purity manganese for the North American battery supply chain. The Company aims to supply value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and alternative energy sectors while pursuing more efficient, environmentally-conscious processing methodologies designed to lower overall production costs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the advancement and completion of the Company's pre-feasibility study; optimization of ore sorting and processing initiatives; development and commercialization of proprietary extraction technologies; intellectual property and patent-related matters; anticipated demand for high-purity manganese in electric vehicle and energy storage markets; the establishment of secure North American critical mineral supply chains; the potential development of the Battery Hill Project into a commercial operation; and the Company's broader strategic, operational, and commercialization objectives.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "estimated," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation: the continued advancement of the Battery Hill Project; favourable market conditions for battery minerals; the availability of financing and required permits; positive results from metallurgical testing and technical studies; the effectiveness and scalability of processing technologies; and the continued growth in demand for EV battery materials. Although management believes these assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to exploration and development activities; changes in commodity prices and market demand; regulatory and permitting risks; technological and processing risks; intellectual property risks; financing and capital market conditions; environmental and operational risks; supply chain disruptions; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297766

Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.