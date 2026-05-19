Experienced biotech finance leader with over 30 years' experience in capital markets and strategy

Proven track record in fundraising, M&A and company transformation

Company is currently running two pivotal Phase 3 studies with nizubaglustat in GM1/ GM2 gangliosidoses and Niemann-Pick type C disease

Azafaros, a private company building a portfolio to become a leader in Lysosomal Storage Disorders and focused on addressing neurological symptoms, today announced that Amy Sullivan has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Sullivan brings more than 30 years' experience in the life sciences sector, with expertise in capital raising, corporate strategy and communications. She joins Azafaros from IO Biotech, where she served as Chief Financial Officer.

"Amy is a highly accomplished financial leader with a strong track record of supporting growth-stage biotech companies," said Stefano Portolano, Chief Executive Officer at Azafaros. "Her expertise in financing, strategic positioning and transaction execution will be instrumental as we advance our Phase 3 studies with nizubaglustat and continue to build Azafaros as we prepare to file for drug marketing authorization and launch in GM1/GM2 and NPC."

"I am excited to join Azafaros at such an important stage in the company's development," said Ms. Sullivan. "The company's focus on addressing serious neurological manifestations of rare diseases, combined with its strong scientific foundation, represents a compelling opportunity. I look forward to being part of the team who are continuing to drive the company's growth, while providing new opportunities for patients living with rare diseases."

Prior to IO Biotech, Ms. Sullivan was Chief Financial Officer at TABA, BV. and Chief Strategy Officer at Euronext-listed Kiadis Pharma, where she led a fundraising and capital formation strategy and played a key role in the company's acquisition by Sanofi. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and other leading biotech companies, with responsibilities including investor relations, corporate communications and public affairs, supporting periods of significant growth, product commercialization and strategic transactions.

About nizubaglustat

Nizubaglustat is a small molecule, orally available and brain penetrant azasugar with a unique dual mode of action, developed as a potential treatment for rare lysosomal storage disorders with neurological involvement, including GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses and Niemann-Pick type C disease (NPC).

Nizubaglustat has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designations (RPDD) for the treatment of GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses and NPC, Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidosis (Sandhoff and Tay-Sachs Diseases) and NPC, as well as Fast Track Designation and IND clearance for GM1/GM2 gangliosidoses and NPC from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, nizubaglustat has been awarded Orphan Medicinal Product Designation (OMPD) for the treatment of GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Innovation Passport for the treatment of GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

About GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses

GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases) are lysosomal storage disorders caused by the accumulation of GM1 or GM2 gangliosides respectively, in the central nervous system (CNS). This results in progressive and severe neurological impairment and premature death. These diseases mostly affect infants and children, and no disease-modifying treatments are currently available.

About Niemann-Pick type C disease (NPC)

Niemann-Pick type C disease is a progressive, life-limiting, neurological, lysosomal storage disorder, caused by mutations in the NPC1 or NPC2 gene and aberrant endosomal-lysosomal trafficking, leading to the accumulation of various lipids, including gangliosides in the CNS. The onset of the disease can happen throughout the lifespan of an affected individual, from prenatal life through adulthood.

About Azafaros

Azafaros is a clinical-stage company founded in 2018 with a deep understanding of rare genetic disease mechanisms using compound discoveries made by scientists at Leiden University and Amsterdam UMC and is led by a team of highly experienced industry experts. Azafaros aims to build a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics to offer new treatment options to patients and their families. By applying its knowledge, network and courage, the Azafaros team challenges traditional development pathways to rapidly bring new drugs to the rare disease patients who need them. Azafaros is supported by leading healthcare investors including Forbion, Jeito Capital, Seroba, Pictet Group, BioGeneration Ventures (BGV), BioMedPartners, Asahi Kasei Pharma Ventures, and Schroders Capital.

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For further information:

Azafaros B.V.

Email: info@azafaros.com

www.azafaros.com