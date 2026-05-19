Liminal's independent buyer-led research positions Shufti among the highest-scoring vendors on Product Execution, Strategy, and Market Presence, citing its risk-based age assurance, sub-second inference, and privacy-preserving on-device capabilities.

Shufti has been named a Leader in both the Age Verification and Age Estimation categories of Liminal's 2026 Index Report, receiving an Exceptional rating for Market Presence across both.

Liminal, an actionable intelligence firm, evaluates identity verification vendors across Product Execution, Strategy, and Market Presence, assessing scalability, accuracy, fraud resistance, innovation, and user experience.

Out of 189 vendors assessed in the Age Verification Index, only 17 achieved Leader status. Shufti was among them and exceeded the leadership threshold with a 64% Product Execution score and a 92% Strategy score.

In Age Estimation, Shufti again ranked among 17 Leaders from 80 evaluated vendors, exceeding leadership thresholds across core evaluation pillars, alongside an Exceptional Market Presence rating in both categories.

"Achieving Leader status in both Age Estimation and Age Verification reflects that our solutions are built for accurate, scalable, and privacy-first age assurance in high-risk environments," said Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti. "We continue to stay ahead of evolving fraud patterns, including synthetic identities and deepfakes, while keeping verification friction low for legitimate users."

Why This Recognition Matters Now

Liminal's buyer survey highlights growing structural pressure in the age assurance market, including rising verification demand, regulatory tightening, and reliance on outdated static models.

Key findings include:

62% of vendors still rely on static systems that do not adapt to new fraud patterns

Only 4% use continuous learning-based models

6 in 10 practitioners initiated internal reviews of age assurance methods.

Full verification is expected to rise from 48% to 61% (+27%).

44% cite unclear regulation; 39% cite poor user education.

A Multi-Method, Risk-Based Approach To Age Assurance

Shufti addresses these challenges through a unified, risk-based decisioning layer:

AI-driven facial age estimation for low-friction entry points.

for low-friction entry points. Authoritative database lookups for fast secondary checks.

for fast secondary checks. Government ID document verification for higher-assurance use cases.

for higher-assurance use cases. Configurable liveness checks against spoofing, deepfakes, and presentation attacks.

The platform delivers sub-second age estimation, supported by default data minimisation and privacy-by-design architecture. Liminal credits Shufti's in-house platform and full-stack ownership as core strengths.

Independent Certifications And Recognitions

Cited in the Liminal Index Report, Shufti holds:

iBeta Level 1 and 2 certifications for liveness detection.

KJM recognition in Germany.

NIST FATE top-15 placement across Challenge 25 and Child Online Safety metrics.

Independent of the report, Shufti also holds iBeta Level 3 certification and was a 2025 US DHS RIVR top performer.

Liminal also cites Shufti's privacy-preserving architecture, including on-device age estimation, no-transmission facial processing, and reusable age tokens designed for repeat authentication use cases in privacy-sensitive jurisdictions.

The full 2026 Liminal Index Report is available via Liminal. Read the full Press release via Shufti or contact the Shufti team here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518793756/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Aroosa Virk

Brand and Communications Manager

partnership@shuftipro.com