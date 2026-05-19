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WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 21:15
20,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20020,65008:32
20,10020,50007:31
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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JinkoSolar Strengthens Collaboration with PM Green: 1 GW Agreement Signed, Including 200 MW of Tiger Neo 3.0 Modules

FLORENCE, Italy, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, recently announced today the signing of a major agreement with PM Green, a company active in the development and management of sustainable energy projects. The agreement covers a total collaboration of 1 GW of capacity, including a 200 MW order of high-efficiency Tiger Neo 3.0 photovoltaic modules, aimed at supporting the development of large-scale projects across several strategic markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, JinkoSolar will supply PM Green with 200 MW of Tiger Neo 3.0 modules, recognized for their high performance and reliability, within a broader partnership that includes total supplies of up to 1 GW, together with advanced technological solutions to support the company's initiatives.

"This agreement represents the outcome of a partnership with PM Green that has been built over the years and reflects the joint growth of our businesses, particularly in the European market," said Alberto Cuter. "Our collaboration continues to strengthen thanks to mutual trust and our ability to develop increasingly innovative and sustainable projects together."

"This achievement is the result of a shared journey: a partnership that, year after year, has evolved by transforming collaboration into tangible value," added Andrea Giarolo.

PM Green also expressed enthusiasm for the agreement, emphasizing how the partnership will help accelerate the development of innovative, high-efficiency energy projects in the coming years.

"This agreement with JinkoSolar represents a strategic step for PMGREEN toward increasingly structured growth focused on innovation. Being able to rely on high-efficiency technologies such as Tiger Neo 3.0 modules enables us to more effectively support the development of large-scale projects, strengthening our concrete contribution to the energy transition. It is a partnership built over time, based on a shared vision, reliability, and common sustainability goals," stated Massimo Innocenti.

The agreement reinforces the commitment of both companies to supporting global decarbonization goals, promoting the adoption of clean energy, and contributing to the construction of a more sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982829/PM_Green.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinkosolar-strengthens-collaboration-with-pm-green-1-gw-agreement-signed-including-200-mw-of-tiger-neo-3-0-modules-302775726.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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