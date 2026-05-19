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WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:01
0,247 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2440,26908:14
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 08:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that the Company has issued 2,850,000 Common Shares ("Shares") representing 0.72% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of 2,850,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") by directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. All of the Directors will be retaining their Shares and not selling after exercise, other than Thomas Masney, one of the Company's Non-Executive Directors, who will sell 75,000 Shares to cover the tax due on the Shares issued to him. A full table of Directors and Officers subsequent holdings and exercise RSUs is shown below:

Director / Officer

No. of RSUs Exercised

Subsequent No. of Shares held

Subsequent Percentage of the Company held

Brad George

700,000

2,362,000

0.59%

Thomas Masney

225,000

410,000

0.10%

Nick von Schrinding

225,000

664,000

0.17%

Joaquin Sarroca

475,000

1,107,000

0.28%

Omar Gonzalez

50,000

50,000

0.01%

The consultants have exercised a total of 1,175,000 RSUs resulting in the issue of 1,175,000 Shares.

Application has been made for 2,850,000 Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around May 22, 2026.

Following Admission of these 2,850,000 Shares, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 398,799,074 Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 19,865,000 RSUs outstanding.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/ Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Alison Alfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia and Argentina.

.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

1. Brad George

2. Thomas Masney

3. Nick Von Schirnding

4. Joaquin Sarroca

5. Omar Gonzalez

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

1. CEO

2. Independent Non-Executive Director

3. Independent Non-Executive Director

4. Commercial VP (Non-Board PDMR)

5. CFO (Non-Board PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Orosur Mining Inc

b)

LEI:

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares without par value

CA6871961059

b)

Nature of the transaction:

1. Exercise of RSUs

2. Exercise of RSUs and subsequent sale of 75,000 Shares

3. Exercise of RSUs

4. Exercise of RSUs

5. Exercise of RSUs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) nil

2) nil

3) nil

4) nil

5) nil

700,000

225,000, of which 75,000 sold

225,000

475,000

50,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

1,600,000 issued of which 75,000 sold

nil

e)

Date of the transaction:

19 May 2026

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-exercise-of-rsus-1168118

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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