Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that the Company has issued 2,850,000 Common Shares ("Shares") representing 0.72% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of 2,850,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") by directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. All of the Directors will be retaining their Shares and not selling after exercise, other than Thomas Masney, one of the Company's Non-Executive Directors, who will sell 75,000 Shares to cover the tax due on the Shares issued to him. A full table of Directors and Officers subsequent holdings and exercise RSUs is shown below:

Director / Officer No. of RSUs Exercised Subsequent No. of Shares held Subsequent Percentage of the Company held Brad George 700,000 2,362,000 0.59% Thomas Masney 225,000 410,000 0.10% Nick von Schrinding 225,000 664,000 0.17% Joaquin Sarroca 475,000 1,107,000 0.28% Omar Gonzalez 50,000 50,000 0.01%

The consultants have exercised a total of 1,175,000 RSUs resulting in the issue of 1,175,000 Shares.

Application has been made for 2,850,000 Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around May 22, 2026.

Following Admission of these 2,850,000 Shares, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 398,799,074 Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 19,865,000 RSUs outstanding.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/ Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Fergus Mellon

Alison Alfrey

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia and Argentina.



. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: 1. Brad George 2. Thomas Masney 3. Nick Von Schirnding 4. Joaquin Sarroca 5. Omar Gonzalez 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: 1. CEO 2. Independent Non-Executive Director 3. Independent Non-Executive Director 4. Commercial VP (Non-Board PDMR) 5. CFO (Non-Board PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: 1. Exercise of RSUs 2. Exercise of RSUs and subsequent sale of 75,000 Shares 3. Exercise of RSUs 4. Exercise of RSUs 5. Exercise of RSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1) nil 2) nil 3) nil 4) nil 5) nil 700,000 225,000, of which 75,000 sold 225,000 475,000 50,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: 1,600,000 issued of which 75,000 sold nil e) Date of the transaction: 19 May 2026 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

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SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-exercise-of-rsus-1168118