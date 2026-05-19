ATB Therapeutics ("ATB" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation antibody-based therapies for oncology and immunology, today announced the appointment of Mark Throsby, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition marks an important milestone as the Company continues its evolution from a startup into a development-stage biopharmaceutical company.

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ATB Therapeutics Appoints Mark Throsby as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Mark Throsby has served as Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer since 2024, during which time he supported the Company's growth, including the successful closing of its Series A financing, the expansion of the scientific team, and the advancement of its therapeutic programs. In his new role, he will lead ATB's strategy and senior leadership team as the Company prepares to enter clinical development.

As part of this transition, co-founder Bertrand Magy will move into the role of Chief Operating Officer, and co-founder Max Houry will assume the role of Chief Business Officer. Mr. Magy will focus on operations and the continued development of ATB's proprietary antibody weaponization technology platform, while Mr. Houry will lead business development, strategic partnerships, and licensing activities.

This leadership transition supports ATB's next stage of growth, with a focus on the validation of ATB's platform and preparing for clinical development.

Mark Throsby, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ATB Therapeutics, said: "Since the closing of our EUR 54 million Series A financing in 2024, we have made strong progress in strengthening our team, expanding our capabilities, and validating our science. I am honored to take on the role of CEO and excited to continue working closely with Bertrand, Max, the Board, and the broader ATB team as we advance our mission and bring atbodies closer to patients."

Bertrand Magy, PhD, co-founder of ATB Therapeutics, said: "From the beginning, ATB has been driven by a shared vision to create a new class of therapies with real patient impact. It has been an extraordinary scientific and entrepreneurial journey, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished so far. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mark, Max, and the team as we enter this next chapter."

Max Houry, co-founder of ATB Therapeutics, said: "Over the past years, we have transformed an initial scientific concept into a promising therapeutic platform. Together with Bertrand and Mark, we have built strong foundations for the Company's future. In my new role, I will focus on translating that momentum into strategic partnerships and business opportunities that can help bring meaningful therapies to patients."

Mark Throsby earned his PhD in Immunology from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and spent four years as a research fellow at CNRS in Paris. He began his industry career at Crucell (acquired by Johnson Johnson for USD 2.4 billion), where he spent eight years in various roles, including Director of Antibody Discovery. Prior to joining ATB, he served at Merus (acquired by Genmab for USD 8.0 billion) as COO and later CSO, where he played a key role in the development of the bispecific antibody therapeutics petosemtamab and zenocutuzumab. He is an expert in antibody engineering and immunology, with more than a dozen granted patents and 50 peer-reviewed publications.

About ATB Therapeutics

ATB Therapeutics is an emerging biotechnology company developing atbodies, the next-generation of weaponized antibody therapies powered by a proprietary portfolio of differentiated payloads with unique modes of action. By integrating these innovative payloads into advanced antibody formats, ATB Therapeutics aims to deliver more precise and potent treatment options for patients across oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company is building a new class of targeted therapeutics designed to overcome limitations of conventional approaches and address significant unmet medical needs.

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