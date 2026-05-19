Hyundai Mobis Seeks Robotics Technology Alliances in U.S. Silicon Valley!

- Mobis hosts the "5th Mobis Mobility Day," open innovation event under the theme of "Robotics and Physical AI"

- Attendance by representatives from startups, global automakers, and investors doubles from last year, reflecting the achievements accumulated around Silicon Valley over the past five years

-The company aims to strengthen competitiveness in new business areas by discovering promising global companies at an early stage and plans to host an additional event in Asia in the second half of the year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) hosted an event in Silicon Valley to identify global partners and expand collaboration in robotics and physical AI. The company plans to broaden open innovation it has pursued in the mobility sector toward new business areas to proactively strengthen its competitiveness.

Hyundai Mobis announced that it held the "5th Mobis Mobility Day" in Sunnyvale near Silicon Valley on May 18 (local time). Mobis Mobility Day is the company's flagship open innovation event, where local startups, global automakers, and investment industry representatives are invited to share mid- to long-term business strategies while exploring collaboration and investment opportunities.

Mobis Mobility Day, held for the fifth time this year, was themed on robotics and physical AI. In addition to mobility industry representatives, a large number of companies and developers in new business areas also attended, showing deep interest. Attendance reached around 400 participants, more than double the number from last year. This reflects the accumulated achievements of investment and technology exchanges in Silicon Valley over the past five years, as well as heightened local interest and trust in Hyundai Mobis.

The event consisted of presentations and networking sessions involving local startups, investors, and Hyundai Mobis representatives, demonstrating that robotics and artificial intelligence are major topics in Silicon Valley. While IT and semiconductor startups previously focused on seeking investment opportunities, investors are now actively seeking out promising companies with core technologies in new business areas.

At the event, Hyundai Mobis shared its investment and R&D strategies in the robotics field, while employees from Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of North America also presented the company's achievements in autonomous driving, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), and electrification. In particular, with the full-scale operation of Hyundai Group Metaplant and orders from global customers in North America, the company engaged in in-depth discussions with representatives from local automakers.

Hyundai Mobis plans to host an additional Mobis Mobility Day in Asia in the second half of this year. As the company takes the lead in building a global auto component ecosystem in the robotics field, Hyundai Mobis believes it is crucial to establish cooperative relationships with promising global companies in regions beyond North America. Accordingly, the company plans to expand open innovation it has previously focused on in North America and Europe, while accelerating the early discovery of promising local companies in new business areas such as robotics and automotive semiconductors.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com

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