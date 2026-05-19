Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 955991 | ISIN: KR7012330007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Mobis Seeks Robotics Technology Alliances in U.S. Silicon Valley!

- Mobis hosts the "5th Mobis Mobility Day," open innovation event under the theme of "Robotics and Physical AI"
- Attendance by representatives from startups, global automakers, and investors doubles from last year, reflecting the achievements accumulated around Silicon Valley over the past five years
-The company aims to strengthen competitiveness in new business areas by discovering promising global companies at an early stage and plans to host an additional event in Asia in the second half of the year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) hosted an event in Silicon Valley to identify global partners and expand collaboration in robotics and physical AI. The company plans to broaden open innovation it has pursued in the mobility sector toward new business areas to proactively strengthen its competitiveness.

Hyundai Mobis announced that it held the "5th Mobis Mobility Day" in Sunnyvale near Silicon Valley on May 18 (local time). Mobis Mobility Day is the company's flagship open innovation event, where local startups, global automakers, and investment industry representatives are invited to share mid- to long-term business strategies while exploring collaboration and investment opportunities.

Mobis Mobility Day, held for the fifth time this year, was themed on robotics and physical AI. In addition to mobility industry representatives, a large number of companies and developers in new business areas also attended, showing deep interest. Attendance reached around 400 participants, more than double the number from last year. This reflects the accumulated achievements of investment and technology exchanges in Silicon Valley over the past five years, as well as heightened local interest and trust in Hyundai Mobis.

The event consisted of presentations and networking sessions involving local startups, investors, and Hyundai Mobis representatives, demonstrating that robotics and artificial intelligence are major topics in Silicon Valley. While IT and semiconductor startups previously focused on seeking investment opportunities, investors are now actively seeking out promising companies with core technologies in new business areas.

At the event, Hyundai Mobis shared its investment and R&D strategies in the robotics field, while employees from Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of North America also presented the company's achievements in autonomous driving, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), and electrification. In particular, with the full-scale operation of Hyundai Group Metaplant and orders from global customers in North America, the company engaged in in-depth discussions with representatives from local automakers.

Hyundai Mobis plans to host an additional Mobis Mobility Day in Asia in the second half of this year. As the company takes the lead in building a global auto component ecosystem in the robotics field, Hyundai Mobis believes it is crucial to establish cooperative relationships with promising global companies in regions beyond North America. Accordingly, the company plans to expand open innovation it has previously focused on in North America and Europe, while accelerating the early discovery of promising local companies in new business areas such as robotics and automotive semiconductors.

Media Contact
Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com
Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982771/Mobis_Mobility_Day.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/5974952/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-seeks-robotics-technology-alliances-in-us-silicon-valley-302775503.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.