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WKN: A41NML | ISIN: NL0015002MS2 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RM
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 08:31
13,544 Euro
-0,12 % -0,016
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,54013,60508:33
13,53813,60208:34
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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HEIDI KLUM AND LAW ROACH PARTY WITH ADRIANA LIMA, HALSEY, STEPHEN LIBBY AND LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE HOUSE OF MAGNUM

  • The most talked about afterparty in Cannes celebrated the brand's inaugural fashion show welcoming an international cast of designers that debuted The House of Magnum Collection
  • Law Roach, House of Magnum's newly appointed 'Taste Architect' was guest of honour alongside House of Magnum's 'Muse', Heidi Klum
  • Law Roach and Heidi Klum were joined by Adriana Lima, Halsey and fiancé Avan Jogia, Stephen Libby, Lucien Laviscount, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
  • House of Magnum Muse Heidi Klum, arrived at the VIP afterparty with her son and model Henry Samuel Klum, who walked in the inaugural House of Magnum fashion show earlier that day

CANNES, France, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum hosted the House of Magnum VIP afterparty bringing together global celebrities and cultural tastemakers, following the inaugural fashion show for 'The House of Magnum Collection'.

Magnum's Taste Architect Law Roach set the tone for an evening defined by fashion, craft and modern indulgence wearing a powered pink suit from Ami Paris.

Heidi Klum, House of Magnum's first every 'Magnum Muse' arrived with her son Henry Samuel Klum. Her gown by Sophie Couture - chocolate brown with a dramatic cracked overlay - was a direct homage to that first, satisfying crack of a Magnum ice cream. Henry wore a brown suit, from German designer Danny Reinke, in ode to the Magnum Classic.

Supermodel Adriana Lima commanded the red carpet in a deep cyan dress, while Lucien Laviscount was immaculate in cream with a rich brown tie, a quiet nod to the House of Magnum palette. Among the evening's most watched arrivals, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse arrived at the House of Magnum VIP afterparty just hours after announcing their pregnancy.

Angèle and Andy 4K headlined the House of Magnum VIP afterparty with a DJ performance that turned the event into a celebration of craft and modern indulgence. The evening brought some of the biggest names in music with additional live performances and DJ sets from Adèle Castillon, The Blessed Madonna, Tatyana Jane and Busy P x Carlita.

The new Magnum Signature range - featuring the bold pistachio Magnum La Pistache and the vibrant Magnum La Pêche - made its indulgent debut at the celebration. Designed with couture-level attention to detail, the range pairs indulgent gelato flavours and the iconic Magnum cracking chocolate.

A stunning 15 designs from eight international designers debuted earlier that day, the first-ever collection from House of Magnum, paying homage to La Pistache and La Pêche as well as Magnum classic flavours.

The House of Magnum celebrates design, modern indulgence and the craft behind Magnum. It honours how Magnum has always understood that true indulgence lies in the artistry of creating unforgettable experiences.

The House of Magnum Beach is open to pleasure seekers from Wednesday 13th May to Friday 22nd May 2026. For more information visit: https://www.magnumicecream.com/uk/stories/campaigns/magnum-lapistache-and-lapeche.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982476/Magnum_Halsey_and_husband.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982471/Magnum_Party_E_A_Agency_SofiAdams.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982329/Magnum_Party_EA_Agency_SofiAdams.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982328/Magnum_Party_EA_Agency_SofiAdams.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982331/Magnum_Party_EA_Agency_SofiAdams.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982475/Adriana_Lima.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidi-klum-and-law-roach-party-with-adriana-lima-halsey-stephen-libby-and-lucien-laviscount-to-celebrate-the-launch-of-the-house-of-magnum-302775163.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.