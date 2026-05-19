Longstanding client transitions to the next-generation RRH solution, delivered on Regnology's Rcloud architecture

Regnology, a leading provider at the intersection of regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology, today announced that KfW Bankengruppe (KfW) is advancing its long-term partnership with the company by electing to migrate to the next-generation Regulatory Reporting Hub (RRH). The solution will be delivered as a cloud-native service on Rcloud, Regnology's high-performance cloud architecture layer.

This strategic move to the modern RRH platform future-proofs the mission-critical reporting functions for one of the world's leading promotional banks. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, KfW is a public-law institution dedicated to supporting sustainable economic, social and ecological development in Germany, across Europe and globally.

Regnology's foresight led to the 2023 launch of Rcloud, its state-of-the-art architecture layer built on Google Cloud, enabling next-generation solutions like RRH to operate with the full power of cloud-native design delivering the clear operational and strategic benefits institutions require: elastic scalability, heightened resilience, continuous updates, and the agility to meet ever-evolving supervisory demands. For KfW, the transition ensures a secure, high-availability service and guarantees consistent reporting performance.

"Our longstanding partnership with KfW is a testament to the trust they place in us. Their move to our cloud-native RRH is a key enabler of our shared journey forward." said Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer at Regnology. "We don't just see the cloud as infrastructure; we see it as the bedrock for the AI-driven transformation that will give our clients a decisive strategic advantage."

"Regnology's cloud-native RRH solution provides a modern, secure foundation for our regulatory reporting," said Christoph Johnscher, Head of IT Department at KfW. "Migrating to an architecture delivered on Rcloud ensures we remain operationally resilient while meeting evolving supervisory expectations on Regulatory Reporting. The opportunities that come with using Rcloud strongly support KfW's digitalization and data strategies."

Today, with over 80% of its clients operating on its Rcloud infrastructure, Regnology has a proven track record of leading the industry toward greater efficiency and resilience. This rapid adoption reinforces Regnology's position as the frontrunner paving the way for the next era of AI-enabled and agentic regulatory operations.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

About KfW

KfW is one of the world's leading promotional banks. With its decades of experience, KfW is committed to improving economic, social and environmental living conditions across the globe on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany and the federal states. To do this, it provided funds totalling EUR 98 billion in 2025 alone. Its financing and promotional activities are aligned with the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations and contribute to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) around the world.

KfW does not have any branches and does not hold customer deposits. It refinances its promotional business almost entirely through the international capital markets. In 2025, KfW raised the equivalent of some EUR 71 billion in the capital markets to fund its business activities. In Germany, KfW Group is represented in Frankfurt, Berlin, Bonn and Cologne. Its network includes 80 offices and representations around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518872979/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Regnology

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net

KfW

Frank Brandmaier, Spokesperson, KfW

Email: frank.brandmaier@kfw.de