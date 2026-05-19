Regulatory News:

The participation of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819) in the 27th edition of the Race for the Cure in Rome, developed together with Donne for Peace as part of the activities of its Benefit Unit, represented not only a moment of shared participation, but also the beginning of a path that will continue to evolve over the coming months through new initiatives dedicated to social inclusion, prevention, awareness and attention to people.

The experience during the event generated significant human engagement for Mexedia and also attracted considerable media attention, helping to strengthen the visibility of the activities carried out by the Benefit Unit and the value of the collaboration with Donne for Peace, an association committed to supporting integration paths, particularly for women coming from situations of fragility and war.

The joint participation of Mexedia and Donne for Peace in the Race for the Cure involved employees, collaborators, partners, volunteers and socially active young people in an experience built around participation, listening and sharing. A journey that brought together people, stories and different experiences united by the common desire to contribute concretely to a cause with a strong social impact.

In this context, for four days the Circus Maximus and the streets of Rome became a major collective event dedicated to prevention and awareness regarding health and early diagnosis. Nearly 200,000 people took part in the initiative, actively supporting the activities promoted during the event and enabling the delivery of more than 5,000 free health screenings within the Health Village, dedicated to cancer prevention and other healthcare screening programs.

Following the shared experience during the Race for the Cure, Mexedia and Donne for Peace are already developing new joint initiatives dedicated to social inclusion, digital education, female participation, support for vulnerable groups and community engagement, with the aim of creating ongoing and accessible activities capable of generating a concrete and lasting impact over time.

Anna Lisa Trulli, Head of the Benefit Unit of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented: «The Race for the Cure represented for us an experience of great human value and shared participation. We saw people spontaneously come together around important themes such as prevention, inclusion and care for others, creating authentic and concrete engagement. The collaboration with Donne for Peace gave even greater meaning to this path, confirming how important it is to build initiatives capable of connecting people, experiences and different sensitivities. We will continue working to develop projects capable of generating real participation, inclusion and a positive and lasting impact over time.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX), active in technology services and communication solutions between companies and customers. The Group operates internationally and develops models aimed at creating value over the medium to long term, integrating economic objectives with social and environmental impact.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is disclosed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation" "MAR") and the applicable provisions governing companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not contain inside information pursuant to Article 7 of MAR nor does it constitute price sensitive information.

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Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com