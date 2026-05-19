As consumers integrate AI into their everyday web usage, Splio is strengthening its presence in Barcelona to help companies across the region make CRM a central lever in the age of agentic commerce

Splio is strengthening its presence in Barcelona, which is set to play the role of a second headquarters, to drive its development across Southern Europe.

Splio is reinforcing governance, teams and resources deployed in the region.

With its AI-first CRM, Splio aims to help companies from retail to travel strengthen the business contribution of CRM.

A few months after launching its AI-first CRM, Splio is entering a new phase of its development in Southern Europe. Already established for more than 12 years in Spain, Portugal and Italy, the company has chosen to invest further in the region, convinced that it combines economic potential with rapidly evolving digital usage.

Antoine Parizot, Splio's co-CEO, is relocating to Barcelona, where the company's historic office is based. At the same time, Donald Pontabry, COO and based in Spain for more than eight years, is taking responsibility for Southern Europe in addition to his current role.

This development is supported by a regional team of around thirty people, spanning partnerships, business development, customer success and support. The team already works with around one hundred local clients, including Bodeboca, QVC, GoodNews, Gocco, Equivalenza, Lola Casademunt, Casa Viva, Piazza Italia, Conforama and Gaudi.

"We see Southern Europe as much more than a region where we have a long-standing presence. It is a dynamic market, where AI usage is evolving quickly and where Barcelona is a true center of gravity for supporting companies as closely as possible to their business challenges. We want to strengthen this proximity with an organization, teams and a value proposition aligned with this new phase of the market," said Antoine Parizot, co-CEO of Splio.

"Companies in the region need to make new AI-driven usage coexist with activities that remain deeply rooted in the real world. Our role is to provide them with a CRM capable of connecting these two realities with fluidity and consistency," said Donald Pontabry, COO of Splio, in charge of Southern Europe development.

This momentum is also supported by a network of partner agencies, including Jakala, CSengine and CleverStrategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519889869/en/

Contacts:

Clémence Rebours

Nouvelles Graines

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

+33 6 60 57 76 43