Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announced that several of its affiliate asset management companies, including DNCA Investments, Dorval Asset Management, Mirova*, Ostrum Asset Management, Vega Investment Solutions, and WCM Investment Management, have been recognized at the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. These distinctions, awarded in the US, Europe, and Asia, reward funds that have achieved consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

This international recognition highlights the strength of Natixis IM's global approach and the deep expertise of its affiliates.

"We are pleased to see our teams in several key investment regions around the world awarded," said Fabrice Chemouny, Head of International Distribution, Natixis Investment Managers. "These distinctions reflect both the strength of our local expertise and the ability of our multi-affiliate model to offer, on a global scale, differentiated investment strategies tailored to our clients' long-term objectives."

Singapore Fund Awards

Natixis International Funds (Lux) I WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund R/A USD Cap-Ranked best Equity Global for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 124 portfolios)

Hong Kong Fund Awards

Natixis International Funds (Lux) I WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund R/A USD Cap-Ranked best Equity Global for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 116 portfolios)

Japan Fund Awards

WCM Global Growth Equity Carefully Selected Fund (Asset Growth)-Ranked best Equity Global for the 3-year period

United States Fund Awards

WCM Focused International Growth Fund; Institutional-Ranked best International Large-Cap Growth for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 55 portfolios)

WCM Focused International Opportunities Fund; Institutional-Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Core for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 18 portfolios)

Europe Fund Awards

DNCA Invest Alpha Bonds B EUR-Ranked Best Absolute Return Bond (EUR) for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 31 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 3-year period Trophy (Fund assessed against 101 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 89 portfolios)

Dorval Convictions R-Ranked Best Mixed Asset EUR Flex-Europe for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 13 portfolios)

Dorval Convictions R-Ranked Best Mixed Asset EUR Flex-Europe for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 11 portfolios)

Natixis AM Funds-Ostrum Euro Inflation R/A (EUR)-Ranked best EUR Inflation Linked Bond for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 12 portfolios)

France Fund Awards

Natixis AM Funds-Ostrum Euro Inflation R/A (EUR)-Ranked best EUR Inflation Linked Bond for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 11 portfolios)

Ostrum Actions CAC 40 R (C)-Ranked Best French Equity for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 56 portfolios)

Ostrum Actions CAC 40 R (C)-Ranked Best French Equity for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 49 portfolios)

Vega Obligations Euro ISR RC-Ranked Best Bond EMU Government for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 29 portfolios)

Switzerland Group Awards

DNCA Investments awarded Best Overall Fund Group in the Large Firm category

Switzerland Fund Awards

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 83 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 72 portfolios)

Eurose C (DNCA)-Ranked Best Mixed Asset EUR Cons-Europe for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 10 portfolios)

Natixis AM Funds-Ostrum Euro Inflation R/A (EUR)-Ranked best EUR Inflation Linked Bond for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 11 portfolios)

Natixis International Funds (Lux) I Thematics Water Fund* R/A (USD)-Ranked Best Equity Theme-Water for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 11 portfolios)

Germany Fund Awards

DNCA Invest Alpha Bonds B EUR-Ranked Best Absolute Return Bond (EUR) for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 31 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 103 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 87 portfolios)

Natixis AM Funds-Ostrum Euro Inflation R/A (EUR)-Ranked best EUR Inflation Linked Bond for the 10-year period (Fund assessed against 13 portfolios)

Austria Fund Awards

DNCA Invest Alpha Bonds B EUR-Ranked Best Absolute Return Bond (EUR) for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 22 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 3-year period (Fund assessed against 79 portfolios)

DNCA Invest Credit Conviction A-Ranked Best Bond EUR Corporates for the 5-year period (Fund assessed against 68 portfolios)

*Mirova and Thematics Asset Management completed their merger on January 1, 2026, establishing Mirova as a new global reference in thematic investing

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. From LSEG Lipper Fund Awards (c) 2026 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals. Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers. Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2025 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 20th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2024. 2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2026, are $1,452.8 billion (€1,261.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. 3 A brand of DNCA Finance

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Contacts:

Sarah-Jane Manco

sarah-jane.manco@natixis.com

+44 774 027 5492