SWECO AB: Sweco wins contracts in Finland's EU-standardised digital rail traffic management system roll-out

Sweco has been selected by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (Väylävirasto) to provide consulting services in Finland's roll-out of the EU's standardised digital signalling and train control platform, which is one of the country's all-time, largest, long-term transport modernisation projects. The contracts cover design services and commissioning inspection services, and extend for a period of eight years, with an estimated combined value of more than EUR 24 million.

Sweco will provide implementation support, as part of an alliance, as Finland moves to align with the EU-wide European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) standard to improve interoperability, digitalisation and future cross-border connectivity in its rail network. Under the new contracts, Sweco will design the replacement of safety equipment and traffic control systems as well as perform expert commissioning inspections.

"Sweco has solid, Europe-wide expertise in ERTMS and we are pleased to play our role in this important project to develop Finland's rail network. The project will further improve safety and resilience across the rail network," says Thomas Hietto, Business Area President for Sweco in Finland.

The roll-out of the new ERTMS system will be implemented across the entire Finnish rail network between 2028 and 2040 in one of the country's all-time, largest, long-term transport modernisation projects. Sweco has also participated in previous phases of this phased programme.

The new contracts cover railway sections located in Western and Southern Finland, with a total length of approximately 970 kilometres. Sweco's work is scheduled to start in Q3-Q4 2026 and continue until 2034.





Press photos:

Finland rail photo, free use, please credit: Väylävirasto

Thomas Hietto, Sweco Finland. Free use, please credit: Mans Berg



About Väylävirasto

Väylävirasto, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, is responsible for the development, maintenance and long-term planning of Finland's state-owned transport network, including roads, railways and waterways. Working closely with public- and private-sector partners, the agency plays a central role in enabling efficient logistics, sustainable mobility and resilient infrastructure that supports Finland's economy and international connectivity.

About ERTMS

The European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is the EU's standardised digital signalling and train control platform, designed to replace the patchwork of national rail signalling systems across Europe. It is being rolled out across Europe to improve safety, increase network capacity and enable seamless cross-border train operations across national rail systems. Major investment programmes are underway in several countries, supported by EU funding and national infrastructure budgets.

About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is participating in multiple ERTMS programmes across several markets, such as Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland. Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com